Search icon

News

13th Jul 2025

Arsenal set to complete deal for Viktor Gyokeres

Jacob Entwistle

Celebs Go Dating star Eden Blackman dies aged 57

It’s happening!

Arsenal are in the process of completing the signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP after taking ‘final steps in negotiations’ with the Portuguese club, as per David Ornstein.

Talks have advanced to close a proposed transfer after Arsenal have exceeded the €60million plus €10million in add-ons marker.

Gyokeres has not returned to pre-season with Sporting amid his intention to join up with Mikel Arteta’s Premier League side.

A five-year contract is lined up for the Swedish international in North London, after the player emerged as the primary target for the Gunners in their pursuit of strengthening their attack.

Now, Ornstein has further confirmed that an agreement in principle has been agreed between the two clubs for €63.5m + €10m add-ons.

The representatives of the player have waived the fee to facilitate the deal between the two clubs.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Donald Trump wants to change the name ‘soccer’ to ‘football’ in the United States 

Club World Cup

Donald Trump wants to change the name ‘soccer’ to ‘football’ in the United States 

By Sammi Minion

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

World’s oldest marathon runner dies aged 114 after ‘being hit by car’

guinness book of world records

World’s oldest marathon runner dies aged 114 after ‘being hit by car’

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Girl, 12, put into isolation at school for wearing Union flag dress on ‘culture day’

Britain

Girl, 12, put into isolation at school for wearing Union flag dress on ‘culture day’

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

NATO

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

By Harry Warner

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

Fire

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

By JOE

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

airport

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

By Sammi Minion

UK is Russia’s ‘new number 1’ target according to government official

attack

UK is Russia’s ‘new number 1’ target according to government official

By Ava Keady

Three in five Britons wouldn’t trust Starmer or Farage to watch their bag

Farage

Three in five Britons wouldn’t trust Starmer or Farage to watch their bag

By Erin McLaughlin

Trump says Club World Cup trophy will stay in White House after tournament

Chelsea

Trump says Club World Cup trophy will stay in White House after tournament

By Sammi Minion

Girl, 12, put into isolation at school for wearing Union flag dress on ‘culture day’

Britain

Girl, 12, put into isolation at school for wearing Union flag dress on ‘culture day’

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump doesn’t include Ronaldo or Messi when naming his GOAT footballer

Champions League

Donald Trump doesn’t include Ronaldo or Messi when naming his GOAT footballer

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

NATO

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

By Harry Warner

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

Fire

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

By JOE

Harry Potter TV series reveals first look at titular star as filming begins

Harry Potter

Harry Potter TV series reveals first look at titular star as filming begins

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

airport

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

By Sammi Minion

UK is Russia’s ‘new number 1’ target according to government official

attack

UK is Russia’s ‘new number 1’ target according to government official

By Ava Keady

All Time Low ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

All Time Low ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Three in five Britons wouldn’t trust Starmer or Farage to watch their bag

Farage

Three in five Britons wouldn’t trust Starmer or Farage to watch their bag

By Erin McLaughlin

Magdalena Bay announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Magdalena Bay announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories