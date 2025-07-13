Arsenal set to complete deal for Viktor Gyokeres

It’s happening!

Arsenal are in the process of completing the signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP after taking ‘final steps in negotiations’ with the Portuguese club, as per David Ornstein.

Talks have advanced to close a proposed transfer after Arsenal have exceeded the €60million plus €10million in add-ons marker.

Gyokeres has not returned to pre-season with Sporting amid his intention to join up with Mikel Arteta’s Premier League side.

A five-year contract is lined up for the Swedish international in North London, after the player emerged as the primary target for the Gunners in their pursuit of strengthening their attack.

Now, Ornstein has further confirmed that an agreement in principle has been agreed between the two clubs for €63.5m + €10m add-ons.

The representatives of the player have waived the fee to facilitate the deal between the two clubs.