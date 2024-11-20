Search icon

News

20th Nov 2024

Arsenal ‘make contact’ with Real Madrid star over loan move

Zoe Hodges

This could be quite the deal!

Arsenal have opened talks with an ‘unhappy’ Real Madrid star as they look to secure the youngster on loan.

19-year-old Arda Guler arrived at the Bernabeu in 2023, hailed as one of Europe’s most talented youngsters, but he has failed to break into Carlo Ancelotti’s first team.

According to reports in Spain, the Gunners, who sit nine points adrift of league leaders Liverpool, have contacted the former Fenerbahce star.

So far this campaign, Guler has only started three matches across all competitions, predominantly coming on as a late substitute for Ancelotti’s side.

The starlet has also failed to register a single goal contribution from his 12 appearances so far, despite performing well for Turkey on international duty.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Guler is unhappy at Madrid and has attracted interest from several European clubs.

It is claimed the Gunners are one of the teams to have contacted Guler’s representatives, as they are keen to secure his talents first on loan before signing him permanently at a later date.

The Gunners deployed a similar strategy when signing Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid in 2021.

Sport reports that Arsenal see similarities in Guler’s situation to that of Odegaard’s when they approached him.

Odegaard, who also arrived in the Spanish capital with bags of potential, struggled for game time just like Guler, and was frequently loaned out to clubs including Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad before joining the Gunners.

The 25-year-old has turned out to be one of the biggest success stories at the Emirates.

It won’t be easy for Arsenal though, not only have other clubs showed an interest, the Spanish publication claim that despite him being unhappy, he has not yet given up on his Real Madrid future yet and wants to succeed at the club.

Unfortunately any deal Arsenal make will have to be done without sporting director Edu who is on gardening leave for six months after announcing his shock departure earlier this month.

Jason Ayto has stepped up to replace Edu on an interim basis while the Gunners search for a successor.

Related links:

Topics:

Arsenal,Guler,Real Madrid

RELATED ARTICLES

Premier League club linked with shock move for Real Madrid star Endrick

Endrick

Premier League club linked with shock move for Real Madrid star Endrick

By Zoe Hodges

Edu leaves role at Arsenal to join Premier League rivals

Arsenal

Edu leaves role at Arsenal to join Premier League rivals

By Zoe Hodges

Arsenal suffer huge blow as sporting director makes shock exit

Arsenal

Arsenal suffer huge blow as sporting director makes shock exit

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

By Zoe Hodges

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

Ella Toone

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

By Zoe Hodges

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

News

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

By Harry Warner

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

News

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

By Harry Warner

Bee Gees star Dennis Byron dies aged 76 just days after bandmate

News

Bee Gees star Dennis Byron dies aged 76 just days after bandmate

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump puts WWE co-founder in charge of American education

America

Donald Trump puts WWE co-founder in charge of American education

By Charlie Herbert

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

By Zoe Hodges

UK’s most expensive cup of coffee costs a whopping £272

Coffee

UK’s most expensive cup of coffee costs a whopping £272

By Harry Warner

The house from Home Alone is up for sale

America

The house from Home Alone is up for sale

By Kat O'Connor

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

Ella Toone

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

By Zoe Hodges

Baileys launches new chocolate flavour just in time for Christmas

Baileys

Baileys launches new chocolate flavour just in time for Christmas

By Nina McLaughlin

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

News

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

One of Martin Scorsese’s best thrillers to get TV treatment with Oscar-winning star

thrillers

One of Martin Scorsese’s best thrillers to get TV treatment with Oscar-winning star

By Stephen Porzio

A modern classic thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A modern classic thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Disney+ has just added a must-see new Irish thriller series

Disney+

Disney+ has just added a must-see new Irish thriller series

By Stephen Porzio

Mike Myers says he wants to make another Austin Powers movie

Austin Powers

Mike Myers says he wants to make another Austin Powers movie

By Charlie Herbert

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

News

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

By Harry Warner

Viewers say Netflix drama is ‘best thing they’ve seen all year’

Netflix

Viewers say Netflix drama is ‘best thing they’ve seen all year’

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories