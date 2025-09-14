At least 25 arrests made after police officers attacked during Tommy Robinson rally

Metrpolitan Police sad they faced ‘unacceptable violence’

At least 25 people have been arrested following the ‘United the Kingdom’ march in London yesterday.

Met Police said 26 officers were injured, with four facing serious injuries.

The injuries suffered ranged form broken teeth, concussion, a possible broken nose, a prolapsed disc and a head injury.

Police estimate that up to 150,000 people attended the rally, which was organised by far-right figure Tommy Robinson.

They said that violence escalated when the protest became too big to fit into Whitehall, and police tried to stop attendees from encircling counter-protestorts.

“When officers moved in to stop them they faced unacceptable violence,” they said in a statement.

“They were assaulted with kicks and punches.

“Bottles, flares and other projectiles were thrown.”

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist condemned the violence as “wholly unacceptable”.

“There is no doubt that many came to exercise their lawful right to protest, but there were many who came intent on violence,” he said.

“They confronted officers, engaging in physical and verbal abuse and making a determined effort to breach cordons in place to keep everyone safe.

“The 25 arrests we have made so far is just the start; our post-event investigation has already begun – we are identifying those who were involved in the disorder and they can expect to face robust police action in the coming days and weeks.”

Officers are having to intervene in multiple locations to stop Unite the Kingdom protesters trying to access sterile areas, breach police cordons or get to opposing groups.



A number of officers have been assaulted.

Robinson, who led the rally, said he understood people’s frustrations but urged the crowd to ‘remain calm and peaceful’.

Speaking to the crowd, Robinson said that the United Kingdom has ‘finally awoken’.

Robinson said: “The revolution has started. They managed to silence us for 20 years with labels. Racist. Islamophobe. Far-right. They don’t work anymore.

“The dam has well and truly burst. The cat is out of the bag and there is no putting it back in. The silent majority will be silent no longer.”

A crowd of ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protesters attempted to enter the sterile area on Whitehall that is place to keep the two protests apart.



Officers were attacked with projectiles and have had to use force to avoid their cordon being breached.

Robinson added: “Our women, our daughters are scared to walk the streets. Their safety has been taken from them.

“And what do the elite do? Just last week they took Epping community to court… We are done being gagged.”

He added that Starmer ‘slithered’ into parliament at the last election, saying: “We are here today to tell you, the British public, your voices matter.

“When we captivate and electrify… that is when we regain power of our country.”