Arnold Schwarzenegger refused to financially support his son after he graduated university

The Terminator star told his son, Joseph Baena, ‘you’re on your own’ now

Arnold Schwarzenegger has terminated a lot of bad guys on the silver screen and when it comes to parenting it turns out the action hero isn’t averse to dishing out a little tough love either.

While Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena, has followed in his famous father’s footsteps in many ways – he’s also an iron addict and wants to get into the movies – the 78-year-old wanted him to make his own way in the world once he graduated.

Baena, 27, told Essentially Sports that he was “really grateful” Schwarzenegger had supported him through college but revealed that support ended the moment he through his cap in the air.

“But right when college was done, it was just like, ‘You go. You’re on your own.’ I was like, ‘Oh, s**t’,” Baena told the publication.

He now makes a living selling houses for Los Angeles realty firm ARIA Properties: “I needed a job, and I was not getting any of the acting roles that I thought I was going to get, and like starting to get paid,” Baena said.

“I was like, ‘I need to do something’, so I started interning at this real estate company.”

Baena still works at ARIA Properties, having realised he has a knack for selling property shortly after starting his internship.

“I went in there. I was like, ‘I want to just learn as much as possible while making some kind of income’,” he told Essentially Sports.

“And then I enjoyed it and was like, ‘Oh, I think I can do this pretty well’. So, I got my licence.”

Baena is Schwarzenegger’s secret love child with the family’s former housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

Mildred was reportedly pregnant with Baena when Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife Maria Shriver was expecting their fourth child – a revelation that didn’t emerge publicly until 2011.