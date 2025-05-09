Search icon

News

09th May 2025

Anne Robinson says she wouldn’t be allowed to call people fat on TV anymore

Sean Crosbie

Anne Robinson has said that she would not be allowed to call people fat on TV anymore.

The 80-year-old rose to fame when she hosted the BBC quiz show ‘The Weakest Link’ from 2000 to 2012, which featured her making several sharp comments towards contestants.

The show was launched in the US in 2001.

Her latest presenting job is for the programme ‘You Be the Judge: Crime & Punishment’, which differs a bit from her quiz show days.

Speaking to Metro, she said: “I love the documentary. I got rather side-tracked by creating this character for [The Weakest Link] that I took to America.

“Very nicely, I earned a great deal by the fact that it was thought I had created the character. By the time we’d signed the contract, it was too late for them to realise it was just me.”

Robinson made a reputation on the show as a no-nonsense host who would sometimes comment on contestants’ personal appearance.

In one such instance, she asked a woman who worked in the food industry, “Do you have to taste the products? Is that why you’re a bit overweight?”

Speaking all these years later, she defends the way she spoke to contestants.

She explains: “On The Weakest Link, what I was saying on television was exactly what your mum and your dad and your grandparents were saying to each other… I was just saying it out loud to millions of people, and you can’t say that now.

“I mean, I used to be able to say to someone who was overweight, ‘What do you do when you’re not eating?’, and you can’t do that anymore. It’s just a different time, isn’t it?”

Robinson said that she wants to work on a programme highlighting discrimination, particularly towards women in the workplace.

She added: “I still think girls are way behind when it comes to job interviews and asking for the money they really want.

“I’d rather like to do a programme teaching girls to negotiate.

“We just need to get girls tougher to face what they’re facing. There’s still loads of discrimination.”

Topics:

Anne Robinson

RELATED ARTICLES

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

Anne Robinson

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

By Charlie Herbert

Anne Robinson announced as new Countdown host

Anne Robinson

Anne Robinson announced as new Countdown host

By Wil Jones

MORE FROM JOE

British Airways plane caught fire during take-off after pilot confused left and right

British Airways

British Airways plane caught fire during take-off after pilot confused left and right

By Sean Crosbie

Election of new Pope Leo XIVx ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about the end of the world

Election of new Pope Leo XIVx ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about the end of the world

By Ava Keady

Underrated European city is the ‘new Cannes’ where pints are just £3

Athens

Underrated European city is the ‘new Cannes’ where pints are just £3

By Charlie Herbert

Family uses AI to bring back man shot to death to address his killer in court

AI

Family uses AI to bring back man shot to death to address his killer in court

By Sean Crosbie

Doctor issues warning for those who get less than six hours of sleep at night

doctor

Doctor issues warning for those who get less than six hours of sleep at night

By Dan Seddon

Adolescence director and young star reunite for powerful Sam Fender video

Adolescence director and young star reunite for powerful Sam Fender video

By Ava Keady

Star-studded satirical drama about Hollywood party from hell available to watch now

Pedro Pascal

Star-studded satirical drama about Hollywood party from hell available to watch now

By Stephen Porzio

Viewers hail ‘greatest’ war film a ‘must watch masterpiece’

Viewers hail ‘greatest’ war film a ‘must watch masterpiece’

By Ava Keady

British Airways plane caught fire during take-off after pilot confused left and right

British Airways

British Airways plane caught fire during take-off after pilot confused left and right

By Sean Crosbie

Craig David says Bo Selecta ‘ruined his life’

Craig David

Craig David says Bo Selecta ‘ruined his life’

By JOE

Election of new Pope Leo XIVx ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about the end of the world

Election of new Pope Leo XIVx ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about the end of the world

By Ava Keady

Travel expert reveals the biggest mistake you’re making on an all-inclusive holiday

Holidays

Travel expert reveals the biggest mistake you’re making on an all-inclusive holiday

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Underrated European city is the ‘new Cannes’ where pints are just £3

Athens

Underrated European city is the ‘new Cannes’ where pints are just £3

By Charlie Herbert

Family uses AI to bring back man shot to death to address his killer in court

AI

Family uses AI to bring back man shot to death to address his killer in court

By Sean Crosbie

Doctor issues warning for those who get less than six hours of sleep at night

doctor

Doctor issues warning for those who get less than six hours of sleep at night

By Dan Seddon

Adolescence director and young star reunite for powerful Sam Fender video

Adolescence director and young star reunite for powerful Sam Fender video

By Ava Keady

People think there’s an NSFW mistake in new portrait of King Charles III

king charles III

People think there’s an NSFW mistake in new portrait of King Charles III

By Sean Crosbie

Serious concerns raised over Pope Leo XIV’s alleged handling of sexual abuse cases

Serious concerns raised over Pope Leo XIV’s alleged handling of sexual abuse cases

By Ava Keady

Load more stories