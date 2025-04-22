Angry shopper smashes vegan activist’s megaphone after being berated for buying Easter lamb

One shopper decided to take direct action against the protest.

An angry shopper smashed a vegan activist’s megaphone after being berated for buying Easter lamb.

The campaigners held up screens showing videos of animal slaughter and used the megaphones to make their point heard.

One man decided to take direct action against the protesters, grabbing a megaphone and breaking it on the ground.

The woman he grabbed the megaphone from, Ella Wild, posted a video of the incident on her Instagram, calling him “an angry customer”.

Most social users sided with the shopper, with one commenting: “Good man glad someone done it”.

“Felt sorry for her for a millisecond then I seen she was a vegan protestor, no sympathy,” said another.

However, other commenters were on Ella’s side, with one person saying: “Sending you all my respect and solidarity – the animals need warriors like you.”

Another clip shows customers trying to push their way through a line of activists who are sitting on the ground.

The video was captioned: “Well done to these amazing activists for standing their ground while being met with so much violence.”