Search icon

News

22nd Apr 2025

Angry shopper smashes vegan activist’s megaphone after being berated for buying Easter lamb

Ava Keady

One shopper decided to take direct action against the protest.

An angry shopper smashed a vegan activist’s megaphone after being berated for buying Easter lamb.

The campaigners held up screens showing videos of animal slaughter and used the megaphones to make their point heard.

One man decided to take direct action against the protesters, grabbing a megaphone and breaking it on the ground.

The woman he grabbed the megaphone from, Ella Wild, posted a video of the incident on her Instagram, calling him “an angry customer”.

Most social users sided with the shopper, with one commenting: “Good man glad someone done it”.

“Felt sorry for her for a millisecond then I seen she was a vegan protestor, no sympathy,” said another.

However, other commenters were on Ella’s side, with one person saying: “Sending you all my respect and solidarity – the animals need warriors like you.”

Another clip shows customers trying to push their way through a line of activists who are sitting on the ground.

The video was captioned: “Well done to these amazing activists for standing their ground while being met with so much violence.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

One of 2024’s best action movies now available to stream at home

Action Movies

One of 2024’s best action movies now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Wendy’s faces backlash after refusing to delete tweet asking to send Katy Perry back to space

Wendy’s faces backlash after refusing to delete tweet asking to send Katy Perry back to space

By Ava Keady

Brits demand all cyclists need to have number plates and insurance

Brits demand all cyclists need to have number plates and insurance

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Starmer says he doesn’t think trans women are women

Starmer says he doesn’t think trans women are women

By Ava Keady

Pope Francis’ death ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about Armageddon

Pope Francis’ death ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about Armageddon

By JOE

Vatican issue major update on plan to make London teenager a saint after death of Pope Francis

Catholic

Vatican issue major update on plan to make London teenager a saint after death of Pope Francis

By Joseph Loftus

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

By Ava Keady

Urgent search for missing boy and girl who vanished six days ago

Urgent search for missing boy and girl who vanished six days ago

By Ava Keady

Vatican release image of Pope Francis in open casket

Vatican release image of Pope Francis in open casket

By Joseph Loftus

One of the best Western movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best Western movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Lady Gaga announces new shows on the Mayhem Ball Tour – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Lady Gaga announces new shows on the Mayhem Ball Tour – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Starmer says he doesn’t think trans women are women

Starmer says he doesn’t think trans women are women

By Ava Keady

BTS’ Jin announces solo world tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

BTS’ Jin announces solo world tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Celebrity Traitors line up revealed in full as filming begins today

Celebrity Traitors line up revealed in full as filming begins today

By Joseph Loftus

One of 2024’s biggest movies finally handed streaming release date

Interview

One of 2024’s biggest movies finally handed streaming release date

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Pope Francis’ death ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about Armageddon

Pope Francis’ death ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about Armageddon

By JOE

Vatican issue major update on plan to make London teenager a saint after death of Pope Francis

Catholic

Vatican issue major update on plan to make London teenager a saint after death of Pope Francis

By Joseph Loftus

ENHYPEN ticket prices confirmed ahead of their tour going on sale

Affiliate

ENHYPEN ticket prices confirmed ahead of their tour going on sale

By Jonny Yates

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

By Ava Keady

Kanye West details sexual relationship with cousin that inspired new song

Kanye West details sexual relationship with cousin that inspired new song

By Joseph Loftus

You can still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets for the Grand National Tour

Kendrick Lamar

You can still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets for the Grand National Tour

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories