Search icon

News

06th May 2025

An underseen spy thriller movie gem is on TV tonight

Ava Keady

The film is based on a novel by the author of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Tuesday, 6 May) is Our Kind of Traitor.

The 2016 spy thriller is based on a novel by John le Carré’s, author of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Directed by Susanna White, the film stars Ewan McGregor, Naomie Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, and Damian Lewis.

The plot centres on Perry (McGregor) and his wife Gail (Harris), a British couple whose getaway to Marrakesh takes a dramatic twist when they cross paths with Dima (Skarsgård), a high-ranking Russian money launderer tied to the mafia.

Dima pleads for their assistance in passing sensitive documents to MI6—evidence that could uncover a scandalous network of corruption linking Russian oligarchs to influential figures in British politics.

Drawn into a perilous world of international espionage, the couple soon find themselves caught between ruthless criminal operatives and the covert machinations of the British secret service, uncertain of where their loyalties should lie.

The film explores deep themes of trust, deception, and the shadowy overlap between political power and organised crime.

Despite its compelling narrative and strong performances, Our Kind of Traitor didn’t achieve the widespread acclaim it deserved.

Perhaps overshadowed by other releases at the time, it remains a hidden gem for thriller fans.

If you’re in the mood for a gripping, character-driven spy film, it is well worth a watch.

Our Kind of Traitor is on Film4 tonight at 11.35pm.

Here are the other movies on TV this evening:

Mad Max 2 – ITV4 – 10pm

Futuristic adventure sequel, starring Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence, Vernon Wells, Emil Minty and Kjell Nilsson.

Papillon – Legend – 9pm

Drama, starring Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek and Michael Socha.

Split – Sky Cinema Gangsters – 8pm

M Night Shyamalan’s thriller, starring James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy and Betty Buckley.

The Man Called Noon – Legend Xtra – 10.55pm

A man suffering from amnesia struggles to remember his identity. 

Gemini Man – Film4 – 6.45pm

An aging assassin is targeted by a mysterious young operative that seems able to anticipate his every move.

Topics:

Movies,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 449

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 449

By Charlie Herbert

One of the best heist thriller movies of the decade is on TV tonight

Action movie

One of the best heist thriller movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Celebrity Big Brother star calls housemates ‘rats’ post-eviction

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother star calls housemates ‘rats’ post-eviction

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Post-apocalyptic game based on real life events set in Lake District gets PS5 discount

Entertainment

Post-apocalyptic game based on real life events set in Lake District gets PS5 discount

By Harry Warner

People are devastated after seeing what the ‘most viewed photo of all time’ looks like now

People are devastated after seeing what the ‘most viewed photo of all time’ looks like now

By Ava Keady

One in four adults will stay single for life, study says

One in four adults will stay single for life, study says

By Joseph Loftus

WhatsApp will no longer work on three popular phones

WhatsApp

WhatsApp will no longer work on three popular phones

By JOE

Donald Trump set to send migrants to hotels in Rwanda built by Britain

Donald Trump set to send migrants to hotels in Rwanda built by Britain

By Ava Keady

Rockstar release second trailer for GTA 6

Gaming

Rockstar release second trailer for GTA 6

By Nina McLaughlin

Post-apocalyptic game based on real life events set in Lake District gets PS5 discount

Entertainment

Post-apocalyptic game based on real life events set in Lake District gets PS5 discount

By Harry Warner

People are devastated after seeing what the ‘most viewed photo of all time’ looks like now

People are devastated after seeing what the ‘most viewed photo of all time’ looks like now

By Ava Keady

One in four adults will stay single for life, study says

One in four adults will stay single for life, study says

By Joseph Loftus

WhatsApp will no longer work on three popular phones

WhatsApp

WhatsApp will no longer work on three popular phones

By JOE

Donald Trump set to send migrants to hotels in Rwanda built by Britain

Donald Trump set to send migrants to hotels in Rwanda built by Britain

By Ava Keady

Rockstar release second trailer for GTA 6

Gaming

Rockstar release second trailer for GTA 6

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Reform pledges to ban flying flags except Union Jack, St George’s Cross and county flags on public buildings

Flags

Reform pledges to ban flying flags except Union Jack, St George’s Cross and county flags on public buildings

By Nina McLaughlin

Groundbreaking new fan can keep you cool while you sleep with ‘air blanket’

Affiliate

Groundbreaking new fan can keep you cool while you sleep with ‘air blanket’

By Stephen Hurrell

First celebrities named in Diddy trial as list of almost 200 A-listers handed to jurors

News

First celebrities named in Diddy trial as list of almost 200 A-listers handed to jurors

By Harry Warner

Portable BBQ that folds completely flat is the ultimate festival and camping hack

bbq

Portable BBQ that folds completely flat is the ultimate festival and camping hack

By Nina McLaughlin

Aldi bringing back cult favourite BBQ for £100 cheaper than last year

Aldi

Aldi bringing back cult favourite BBQ for £100 cheaper than last year

By Nina McLaughlin

TV presenter James Whale says there’s ‘no cancer treatment he can have anymore’

TV presenter James Whale says there’s ‘no cancer treatment he can have anymore’

By Ava Keady

Load more stories