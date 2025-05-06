An underseen spy thriller movie gem is on TV tonight

The film is based on a novel by the author of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Tuesday, 6 May) is Our Kind of Traitor.

The 2016 spy thriller is based on a novel by John le Carré’s, author of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Directed by Susanna White, the film stars Ewan McGregor, Naomie Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, and Damian Lewis.

The plot centres on Perry (McGregor) and his wife Gail (Harris), a British couple whose getaway to Marrakesh takes a dramatic twist when they cross paths with Dima (Skarsgård), a high-ranking Russian money launderer tied to the mafia.

Dima pleads for their assistance in passing sensitive documents to MI6—evidence that could uncover a scandalous network of corruption linking Russian oligarchs to influential figures in British politics.

Drawn into a perilous world of international espionage, the couple soon find themselves caught between ruthless criminal operatives and the covert machinations of the British secret service, uncertain of where their loyalties should lie.

The film explores deep themes of trust, deception, and the shadowy overlap between political power and organised crime.

Despite its compelling narrative and strong performances, Our Kind of Traitor didn’t achieve the widespread acclaim it deserved.

Perhaps overshadowed by other releases at the time, it remains a hidden gem for thriller fans.

If you’re in the mood for a gripping, character-driven spy film, it is well worth a watch.

Our Kind of Traitor is on Film4 tonight at 11.35pm.

Here are the other movies on TV this evening:

Mad Max 2 – ITV4 – 10pm

Futuristic adventure sequel, starring Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence, Vernon Wells, Emil Minty and Kjell Nilsson.

Papillon – Legend – 9pm

Drama, starring Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek and Michael Socha.

Split – Sky Cinema Gangsters – 8pm

M Night Shyamalan’s thriller, starring James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy and Betty Buckley.

The Man Called Noon – Legend Xtra – 10.55pm

A man suffering from amnesia struggles to remember his identity.

Gemini Man – Film4 – 6.45pm

An aging assassin is targeted by a mysterious young operative that seems able to anticipate his every move.