Search icon

News

07th Apr 2025

An underrated, breakneck action thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Ava Keady

It’s basically Ocean’s Eleven meets Speed.

Our TV movie pick tonight (Monday, April 7) is an underrated, breakneck action thriller.

It’s basically Ocean’s Eleven meets Speed.

Heist is a 2015 action thriller which follows a father, Luke, who is unable to pay for his daughter’s medical treatment.

Luke decides to rob his former boss after being fired for asking for a loan.

He partners with his greedy co-worker for the robbery, but when things go awry the pair are forced to hijack a city bus.

The movie features a star-studded cast including Robert De Niro, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Stephen Cyrus Sepher and Kate Bosworth.

You can catch Heist on Legend at 9pm.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Ford vs Ferrari – TG4 – 22:05

An Oscar-winning drama based on the true story of American car designer Carroll Shelby and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles.

Sister Act – FilmFour – 17:00

One of the highest-rated musicals of all time, Whoopi Goldberg, Harvey Keitel, and Maggie Smith star.

US Marshals – ITV4 – 22:20

This thriller sequel stars Tommy Lee Jones who reprises his Oscar-winning role from The Fugitive.

Raise the Titanic – Legend Xtra – 21:00

This 1980 adventure film stars Jason Robards and Alec Guinness.

East Is East – FilmFour 23:55

The film follows Pakistani chip shop owner, George Khan who tries to keep his seven unruly children under control in 1970s Salford.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Man United identify their top striker target this summer

Man United identify their top striker target this summer

By Jacob Entwistle

First ever recording of moment someone’s death reveals what our final thoughts might be

First ever recording of moment someone’s death reveals what our final thoughts might be

By Ava Keady

Trump issues China with threat of more tariffs

America

Trump issues China with threat of more tariffs

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

One of the most horrifying films ever being turned into TV series by Adolescence producer

One of the most horrifying films ever being turned into TV series by Adolescence producer

By Ava Keady

Workers could be entitled to 12 weeks off from today under new neonatal leave rules

government

Workers could be entitled to 12 weeks off from today under new neonatal leave rules

By Harry Warner

Modern Family star told he was dying 30 years after being hit by cement truck

Modern Family star told he was dying 30 years after being hit by cement truck

By Ava Keady

Blondie star dies aged 70 after cancer battle

Blondie

Blondie star dies aged 70 after cancer battle

By Harry Warner

Temple Bar branded a ‘joke’ after man shares outrageous price for a round of drinks

Temple Bar branded a ‘joke’ after man shares outrageous price for a round of drinks

By Ava Keady

Keir Starmer to address nation today in major speech

Keir Starmer to address nation today in major speech

By Harry Warner

One of the most horrifying films ever being turned into TV series by Adolescence producer

One of the most horrifying films ever being turned into TV series by Adolescence producer

By Ava Keady

Workers could be entitled to 12 weeks off from today under new neonatal leave rules

government

Workers could be entitled to 12 weeks off from today under new neonatal leave rules

By Harry Warner

What time will Nintendo Switch 2 pre orders go live in the UK?

Affiliate

What time will Nintendo Switch 2 pre orders go live in the UK?

By Jonny Yates

Modern Family star told he was dying 30 years after being hit by cement truck

Modern Family star told he was dying 30 years after being hit by cement truck

By Ava Keady

Blondie star dies aged 70 after cancer battle

Blondie

Blondie star dies aged 70 after cancer battle

By Harry Warner

Premier League giants express interest to sign Matheus Cunha

Premier League giants express interest to sign Matheus Cunha

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

ITV set to revive Benidorm 8 years after it was axed

ITV set to revive Benidorm 8 years after it was axed

By Nina McLaughlin

UK retailer releases early Nintendo pre-orders amid huge Switch 2 demand

Affiliate

UK retailer releases early Nintendo pre-orders amid huge Switch 2 demand

By Jonny Yates

Temple Bar branded a ‘joke’ after man shares outrageous price for a round of drinks

Temple Bar branded a ‘joke’ after man shares outrageous price for a round of drinks

By Ava Keady

Keir Starmer to address nation today in major speech

Keir Starmer to address nation today in major speech

By Harry Warner

Gary Neville apologises for on-air commentary during Manchester derby

Gary Neville

Gary Neville apologises for on-air commentary during Manchester derby

By Colmán Stanley

Every UK retailer that will have Nintendo Switch 2 stock and pre orders including Amazon, Currys

Affiliate

Every UK retailer that will have Nintendo Switch 2 stock and pre orders including Amazon, Currys

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories