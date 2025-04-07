An underrated, breakneck action thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

It’s basically Ocean’s Eleven meets Speed.

Our TV movie pick tonight (Monday, April 7) is an underrated, breakneck action thriller.

Heist is a 2015 action thriller which follows a father, Luke, who is unable to pay for his daughter’s medical treatment.

Luke decides to rob his former boss after being fired for asking for a loan.

He partners with his greedy co-worker for the robbery, but when things go awry the pair are forced to hijack a city bus.

The movie features a star-studded cast including Robert De Niro, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Stephen Cyrus Sepher and Kate Bosworth.

You can catch Heist on Legend at 9pm.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Ford vs Ferrari – TG4 – 22:05

An Oscar-winning drama based on the true story of American car designer Carroll Shelby and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles.

Sister Act – FilmFour – 17:00

One of the highest-rated musicals of all time, Whoopi Goldberg, Harvey Keitel, and Maggie Smith star.

US Marshals – ITV4 – 22:20

This thriller sequel stars Tommy Lee Jones who reprises his Oscar-winning role from The Fugitive.

Raise the Titanic – Legend Xtra – 21:00

This 1980 adventure film stars Jason Robards and Alec Guinness.

East Is East – FilmFour 23:55

The film follows Pakistani chip shop owner, George Khan who tries to keep his seven unruly children under control in 1970s Salford.