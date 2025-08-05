Search icon

05th Aug 2025

An incredible movie with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes is on TV tonight

Ava Keady

It is from the same writer-director of All of Us Strangers, the new Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal-starring film.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Monday, 4 August) is the 2015 drama, 45 Years.

The film drama follows an elderly couple named Kate and Geoff (played by Charlotte Rampling and Tom Courtenay) who are about to celebrate their 45th anniversary.

Their relationship is tested, however, after the body of Geoff’s girlfriend prior to Kate – who died after falling on a hike in Switzerland in the ’60s – is discovered frozen and preserved.

Written and directed by Andrew Haigh  All of Us Strangers), 45 Years’ powerful central performances (Rampling was Oscar nominated for her role), haunting portrayal of marital disquiet and stunning finale set to The Platters’ track ‘Smoke Gets in Your Eyes’ helped it earn a whopping 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

45 Years is on Film4 +1 tonight at 12.25 am.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Safe House – ITV1 –  10.45pm

This thriller stars Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds

The Hunter’s Prayer – Legend – 9 pm

A drug-addled assassin goes rogue, opting to protect rather than take out his latest target.

Hard Kill – Legend Xtra – 01.00am

A team of mercenaries guarding advanced new technology must rescue the kidnapped daughter of its inventor.

Made In Italy – Film4 – 7.10pm

Comedy drama, starring Liam Neeson and his real-life son Micheál Richardson.

The Rock – ITV4 – 10pm

A renegade general and his crack team of mercenaries take over the abandoned fortress prison of Alcatraz and threaten San Francisco with toxic nerve-gas rockets to extort a massive ransom.

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

One of the best action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

One of the greatest movies ever is airing on TV tonight

Porto’s Champions League winning captain Jorge Costa dies aged 53

Cyclist pushed into canal by dog walker after being accused of ‘not slowing down’

Ozzy Osbourne official cause of death revealed after music legend died age 76

Oasis fan who fell to death at Wembley named and pictured for first time

Lego gives fans an important update on new Pokemon collection

Oasis shows given Covid warning with concerned fans told to ‘mask up’

Sesko had to pass newly introduced transfer ‘test’ before Man Utd launched first bid 

Porto’s Champions League winning captain Jorge Costa dies aged 53

Cyclist pushed into canal by dog walker after being accused of ‘not slowing down’

Ozzy Osbourne official cause of death revealed after music legend died age 76

Addison Rae announces venue upgrades and VIP tickets for her tour

Oasis fan who fell to death at Wembley named and pictured for first time

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max UK prices leaked as launch nears

Lego gives fans an important update on new Pokemon collection

People call for Guy Ritchie to be ‘cancelled’ due to ‘lack of female characters’ in his films

Paris Jackson explained why she identifies as a Black woman

Oasis shows given Covid warning with concerned fans told to ‘mask up’

Ryanair to axe all flights to three major European destinations

