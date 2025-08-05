An incredible movie with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes is on TV tonight

It is from the same writer-director of All of Us Strangers, the new Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal-starring film.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Monday, 4 August) is the 2015 drama, 45 Years.

The film drama follows an elderly couple named Kate and Geoff (played by Charlotte Rampling and Tom Courtenay) who are about to celebrate their 45th anniversary.

Their relationship is tested, however, after the body of Geoff’s girlfriend prior to Kate – who died after falling on a hike in Switzerland in the ’60s – is discovered frozen and preserved.

Written and directed by Andrew Haigh All of Us Strangers), 45 Years’ powerful central performances (Rampling was Oscar nominated for her role), haunting portrayal of marital disquiet and stunning finale set to The Platters’ track ‘Smoke Gets in Your Eyes’ helped it earn a whopping 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

45 Years is on Film4 +1 tonight at 12.25 am.