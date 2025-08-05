An incredible movie with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes is on TV tonight

It is from the same writer-director of All of Us Strangers, the new Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal-starring film.
Our TV movie pick for tonight (Monday, 4 August) is the 2015 drama, 45 Years.
The film drama follows an elderly couple named Kate and Geoff (played by Charlotte Rampling and Tom Courtenay) who are about to celebrate their 45th anniversary.
Their relationship is tested, however, after the body of Geoff’s girlfriend prior to Kate – who died after falling on a hike in Switzerland in the ’60s – is discovered frozen and preserved.
Written and directed by Andrew Haigh All of Us Strangers), 45 Years’ powerful central performances (Rampling was Oscar nominated for her role), haunting portrayal of marital disquiet and stunning finale set to The Platters’ track ‘Smoke Gets in Your Eyes’ helped it earn a whopping 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
45 Years is on Film4 +1 tonight at 12.25 am.
Here are the other movies on TV tonight:
Safe House – ITV1 – 10.45pm
This thriller stars Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds
The Hunter’s Prayer – Legend – 9 pm
A drug-addled assassin goes rogue, opting to protect rather than take out his latest target.
Hard Kill – Legend Xtra – 01.00am
A team of mercenaries guarding advanced new technology must rescue the kidnapped daughter of its inventor.
Made In Italy – Film4 – 7.10pm
Comedy drama, starring Liam Neeson and his real-life son Micheál Richardson.
The Rock – ITV4 – 10pm
A renegade general and his crack team of mercenaries take over the abandoned fortress prison of Alcatraz and threaten San Francisco with toxic nerve-gas rockets to extort a massive ransom.