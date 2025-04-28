An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

Holding a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film continues to find new fans to this day.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Monday, 28 April) is The Guest, the modern cult classic thriller from 2014 starring Dan Stevens (Abigail).

The actor plays David, a recently discharged US soldier who heads to New Mexico to visit the grieving family of one of his now-deceased friends in the army.

Appearing charming and polite, David tells the family he made a promise to his dead friend to visit and take care of the latter’s relatives.

The ex-soldier is welcomed by most of the clan, including the parents (Leland Orser and Sheila Kelley) and their teenage son (Brendan Meyer), who invite him to stay a few days in their home.

20-year-old daughter Anna (Maika Monroe, Longlegs), however, remains wary of David. The more time he spends in her home and the more he tries to “help” the family, it becomes clear that perhaps Anna is right to be suspicious.

Co-starring the late and great Lance Reddick (The Wire) and inspired by ’80s and ’90s ‘blank from hell’ thrillers like The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, Single White Female and The Stepfather, The Guest infuses a fun and familiar sub-genre with some extraordinarily cool vibes.

This is thanks to its pulsating soundtrack of electronic/goth ’80s-style music, its New Mexico desert vistas, its stylish hard-hitting action set-pieces and its effortlessly charismatic lead turns from Monroe and Stevens.

Holding a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film continues to find new fans to this day – with many calling for a sequel.

The Guest is airing on TV tonight on the channel Legend Xtra at 9pm.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Birdman – TG4 – 9.15pm

Oscar-winning drama, starring Michael Keaton, Edward Norton and Emma Stone

The Butterfly Effect – Legend – 12.55pm

This supernatural thriller, starring Ashton Kutcher, Amy Smart, Eric Stoltz, William Lee Scott and Melora Walters

Titanic – Film Four – 7pm

The 1997 classic follows a party of explorers studying the sunken remains of the famous liner who meet an elderly woman who was a passenger on the ill-fated maiden voyage.

Reasonable Doubt- Legend Xtra – 11pm

District attorney Mitch Brockden is involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident, and a convicted felon is charged with his crime.

The Krays – ITV4 – 11.05pm

Gangster biopic, starring Gary and Martin Kemp, Billie Whitelaw and Tom Bell.