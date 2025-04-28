Search icon

News

28th Apr 2025

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

Ava Keady

Holding a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film continues to find new fans to this day.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Monday, 28 April) is The Guest, the modern cult classic thriller from 2014 starring Dan Stevens (Abigail).

The actor plays David, a recently discharged US soldier who heads to New Mexico to visit the grieving family of one of his now-deceased friends in the army.

Appearing charming and polite, David tells the family he made a promise to his dead friend to visit and take care of the latter’s relatives.

The ex-soldier is welcomed by most of the clan, including the parents (Leland Orser and Sheila Kelley) and their teenage son (Brendan Meyer), who invite him to stay a few days in their home.

20-year-old daughter Anna (Maika Monroe, Longlegs), however, remains wary of David. The more time he spends in her home and the more he tries to “help” the family, it becomes clear that perhaps Anna is right to be suspicious.

Co-starring the late and great Lance Reddick (The Wire) and inspired by ’80s and ’90s ‘blank from hell’ thrillers like The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, Single White Female and The Stepfather, The Guest infuses a fun and familiar sub-genre with some extraordinarily cool vibes.

This is thanks to its pulsating soundtrack of electronic/goth ’80s-style music, its New Mexico desert vistas, its stylish hard-hitting action set-pieces and its effortlessly charismatic lead turns from Monroe and Stevens.

Holding a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film continues to find new fans to this day – with many calling for a sequel.

The Guest is airing on TV tonight on the channel Legend Xtra at 9pm.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Birdman – TG4 – 9.15pm

Oscar-winning drama, starring Michael Keaton, Edward Norton and Emma Stone

The Butterfly Effect – Legend – 12.55pm

This supernatural thriller, starring Ashton Kutcher, Amy Smart, Eric Stoltz, William Lee Scott and Melora Walters

Titanic – Film Four – 7pm

The 1997 classic follows a party of explorers studying the sunken remains of the famous liner who meet an elderly woman who was a passenger on the ill-fated maiden voyage. 

Reasonable Doubt- Legend Xtra – 11pm

District attorney Mitch Brockden is involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident, and a convicted felon is charged with his crime.

The Krays – ITV4 – 11.05pm

Gangster biopic, starring Gary and Martin Kemp, Billie Whitelaw and Tom Bell.

Topics:

Movies On TV,thriller movies,thrillers

RELATED ARTICLES

One of the best war movies of recent years is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best war movies of recent years is airing on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

One of the best heist thriller movies of the decade is on TV tonight

Action movie

One of the best heist thriller movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

An extremely underrated sci-fi thriller movie is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An extremely underrated sci-fi thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

By Ava Keady

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

sensitive

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

By Ava Keady

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

By Ava Keady

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

Arne Slot

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

By Dan Seddon

Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

Russia

Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

By Dan Seddon

Kemi Badenoch demands Kneecap are prosecuted for ‘kill your local MP’ comments

Kemi Badenoch demands Kneecap are prosecuted for ‘kill your local MP’ comments

By Ava Keady

David Tennant issues plea to JK Rowling to ‘let people be’

david tennant

David Tennant issues plea to JK Rowling to ‘let people be’

By Dan Seddon

Jin ticket prices confirmed for his 2025 world tour dates including London and Amsterdam

Affiliate

Jin ticket prices confirmed for his 2025 world tour dates including London and Amsterdam

By Jonny Yates

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on TV tonight

Affiliate

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on TV tonight

By Stephen Hurrell

This is Beyoncé’s setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Affiliate

This is Beyoncé’s setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

By Jonny Yates

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

By Ava Keady

You can still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Affiliate

You can still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Mark Carney issues stern warning to Trump after winning Canadian election

Canada

Mark Carney issues stern warning to Trump after winning Canadian election

By Charlie Herbert

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

sensitive

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

By Ava Keady

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

By Ava Keady

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

Arne Slot

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

By Dan Seddon

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

Affiliate

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories