Well, that’s one way to do it…

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal.

The development is unprecedented, as citizens are now being encouraged to contribute through popular payment platforms such as PayPal and Venmo.

According to a Yahoo Finance report, the option comes as a part of the US Treasury Department’s new initiative to address the growing debt crisis.

It seems as though the payment platforms were subtly introduced between February and March 2025 this year.

While the option isn’t exactly new, as of 2020 public donations averaged around $120,000 per month, which isn’t quite enough to make a dent in the huge debt.

The latest data shows the country’s debt has reached a massive $36,721,531,033,603, with an increase of $34.5 billion recorded in just one day.

Escalation like this is equivalent to a small nation like Iceland being consumed in 24 hours and raises obvious questions over whether the US is losing financial control.

Several financial experts, including Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, have expressed major concerns over the country’s fiscal trajectory.

He highlighted the state of the government’s financial condition and suggested that if immediate action is not taken, the debt could reach unmanageable levels.

Furthermore, Dalio predicted scenarios where the US might spend around 200% of its income every year just to service the debt.

Definitely the first time you can send the feds a few bob alongside a couple of emojis…