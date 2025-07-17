Search icon

News

17th Jul 2025

American state rocked by 7.3 magnitude earthquake leaving residents scrambling to high ground

Harry Warner

An initial tsunami warning was issued but later cancelled.

An American state was rocked by a large 7.3 magnitude earthquake yesterday, leaving residents scrambling to higher ground after a tsunami warning was issued.

The large earthquake struck at 12.37pm local time (8:37 BST), just off the coast of Sand Point in Alaska with further tremors being felt across the area.

Throughout the day, additional, smaller earthquakes occurred.

Eventually this led to a tsunami warning being issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), leaving locals to evacuate to higher ground.

A tsunami warning was active from about 40 miles southwest of Homer to Unimak Pass, however, this was soon downgraded to just advisory and eventually cancelled.

The area is sparsely populated, among the larger communities in the area is Kodiak, which is home to 5,200 people.

Jeremy Zidek, a spokesman for the Alaskan state government, said: “We have seen other earthquakes in the area that have not generated significant tsunami waves, but we’re treating it seriously and going through our procedures, making sure communities are notified so they can activate their evacuation procedures.”

NOAA confirmed that a tsunami did indeed hit the coast, it was just incredibly small.

The initial warning stated that a tsunami of up to a foot could be possible, however, a buoy measured a small tsunami at Sand Point, sensing a water rise of just 0.2 feet, or about 3 inches, according to NOAA.

A tsunami of this size is mostly unnoticeable.

In a social media post, the Kodiak police department urged residents to utilize emergency shelters in the local elementary and high school “if you need to evacuate from the inundation zone”, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Small townships put out notices to residents to move to higher ground such as in Unalaska, a fishing community of about 4,100 people, officials also urged people to move at least 50ft above sea level, one mile (1.6km) inland.

This latest earthquake follows a string of recent global activity with smaller quakes recently in Greece, Turkey, Spain and Indonesia to name a few.

Earthquakes are very common, however, a magnitude of 7.3 makes this instance one of the larger tremors of the year.

Topics:

Alaska,America,Earthquake,News,Tsunami,USA

RELATED ARTICLES

Blazing inferno destroys main stage at major festival days before it was due to begin

Fire

Blazing inferno destroys main stage at major festival days before it was due to begin

By Harry Warner

Teenager dies after being sucked into meat grinder while at work

News

Teenager dies after being sucked into meat grinder while at work

By Sammi Minion

Tourists evacuated as Volcano erupts in European holiday hotspot

Blue Lagoon

Tourists evacuated as Volcano erupts in European holiday hotspot

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

By Joseph Loftus

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

Affiliate

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

By Ava Keady

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

Healthcare

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

By Sammi Minion

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

Catfish

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

By Ava Keady

Two Brits die after jumping into swimming pool after night out in Portugal

Death

Two Brits die after jumping into swimming pool after night out in Portugal

By Ava Keady

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving

Driving

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving

By Nina McLaughlin

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 55

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 55

By Stephen Porzio

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

Conference League

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

By Sammi Minion

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

By Joseph Loftus

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Turn your home into a cinema with ‘amazing, affordable’ projector on sale for 25% off

Affiliate

Turn your home into a cinema with ‘amazing, affordable’ projector on sale for 25% off

By Stephen Porzio

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Sci-Fi

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

Affiliate

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

By Ava Keady

Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

Netflix

Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

By Nina McLaughlin

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

Affiliate

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

By Stephen Hurrell

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

Healthcare

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

By Sammi Minion

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

Catfish

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

By Ava Keady

Load more stories