Amber snow warnings in place as Storm Bert hits UK

It’s been described as a ‘multiple hazard event’

Weather warnings for snow, rain and strong winds are in place across the UK as Storm Bert hits the country.

Conditions have started to disrupt travel plans for many, with most of the country affected by yellow weather warnings. In northern England and central Scotland, amber weather warnings for snow and ice are in place have also been issued by the Met Office.

Some 16 flood alerts are also in effect.

The only parts of the UK not to be hit with weather warnings are London, East Anglia, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Hull and the majority of the Midlands.

Weather warnings are in place across the UK this morning (Met Office)

National Highways has issued a “severe weather alert” for snow in Yorkshire and northeast England between 5am and 3pm on Saturday.

Overnight, the A628 was closed overnight in both directions between the A616 Hollingworth and the A57 Flouch due to snow, whilst the A66 Trans-Pennine route was also closed between the A6 and the M6 (J40).

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “We’ll see two to four hours of heavy snow across parts of northern England and Scotland during Saturday morning. This snow will accumulate thick and fast, with five to 10cm at lower levels and as much as 20 to 40cm over hills accompanied by strong winds.

“You can expect blizzards over hills across northern England and Scotland, atrocious conditions for travelling and going over the hills and also the risk of power interruptions because of snow build up on power lines.

When is #StormBert expected to arrive where you live?



Here is the latest forecast for the storm track ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ybWcd0BlNO — Met Office (@metoffice) November 22, 2024

“So all in all, a multiple hazard event as we go into Saturday morning.”

Rail travel has also been affected by the weather. Speed restrictions are in place on a number of lines in Scotland, and ScotRail has also withdrawn services from Inverness to Elgin, Aberdeen to Inverurie, and Glasgow Queen Street to Oban.

In England, the TransPennine Express has “strongly” urged customers not to travel north of Carlisle, whilst Avanti West Coast advised against travel to north of Preston.

You can find out more about all the weather warnings in place on Saturday on the Met Office website here.