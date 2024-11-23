Search icon

News

23rd Nov 2024

Amber snow warnings in place as Storm Bert hits UK

Charlie Herbert

weather warning because of storm bert

It’s been described as a ‘multiple hazard event’

Weather warnings for snow, rain and strong winds are in place across the UK as Storm Bert hits the country.

Conditions have started to disrupt travel plans for many, with most of the country affected by yellow weather warnings. In northern England and central Scotland, amber weather warnings for snow and ice are in place have also been issued by the Met Office.

Some 16 flood alerts are also in effect.

The only parts of the UK not to be hit with weather warnings are London, East Anglia, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Hull and the majority of the Midlands.

Weather warnings are in place across the UK this morning (Met Office)

National Highways has issued a “severe weather alert” for snow in Yorkshire and northeast England between 5am and 3pm on Saturday.

Overnight, the A628 was closed overnight in both directions between the A616 Hollingworth and the A57 Flouch due to snow, whilst the A66 Trans-Pennine route was also closed between the A6 and the M6 (J40).

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “We’ll see two to four hours of heavy snow across parts of northern England and Scotland during Saturday morning. This snow will accumulate thick and fast, with five to 10cm at lower levels and as much as 20 to 40cm over hills accompanied by strong winds.

“You can expect blizzards over hills across northern England and Scotland, atrocious conditions for travelling and going over the hills and also the risk of power interruptions because of snow build up on power lines.

“So all in all, a multiple hazard event as we go into Saturday morning.”

Rail travel has also been affected by the weather. Speed restrictions are in place on a number of lines in Scotland, and ScotRail has also withdrawn services from Inverness to Elgin, Aberdeen to Inverurie, and Glasgow Queen Street to Oban.

In England, the TransPennine Express has “strongly” urged customers not to travel north of Carlisle, whilst Avanti West Coast advised against travel to north of Preston.

You can find out more about all the weather warnings in place on Saturday on the Met Office website here.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

The gross reason why I’m A Celeb contestants have to wear red socks

I'm A Celeb

The gross reason why I’m A Celeb contestants have to wear red socks

By JOE

Scientists have named a drink that reduces the harm of fatty food and fast food

Diet

Scientists have named a drink that reduces the harm of fatty food and fast food

By Charlie Herbert

Kate Nash launches OnlyFans to help fund her UK tour

Kate Nash

Kate Nash launches OnlyFans to help fund her UK tour

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Controlled explosion carried out at London Euston following reports of ‘suspect package’

London

Controlled explosion carried out at London Euston following reports of ‘suspect package’

By Charlie Herbert

Astronauts stranded in space since June have been surviving on ‘soup made from their own urine’

International Space Station

Astronauts stranded in space since June have been surviving on ‘soup made from their own urine’

By Charlie Herbert

Woman who accused Conor McGregor of rape wins civil case

sensitive

Woman who accused Conor McGregor of rape wins civil case

By Joseph Loftus

Real Housewives star dies aged 37

sensitive

Real Housewives star dies aged 37

By Ava Keady

Pointless viewers left in hysterics after funniest answer in show’s history

Pointless viewers left in hysterics after funniest answer in show’s history

By Ava Keady

People who put up Christmas decorations early are happier according to science

Christmas

People who put up Christmas decorations early are happier according to science

By JOE

Controlled explosion carried out at London Euston following reports of ‘suspect package’

London

Controlled explosion carried out at London Euston following reports of ‘suspect package’

By Charlie Herbert

I’m A Celeb viewers say Ant McPartlin is ‘livid’ with one contestant

Ant McPartlin

I’m A Celeb viewers say Ant McPartlin is ‘livid’ with one contestant

By Charlie Herbert

Jeff Stelling says football broadcasters ‘chasing younger audiences’ is wrong

Jeff Stelling

Jeff Stelling says football broadcasters ‘chasing younger audiences’ is wrong

By Charlie Herbert

Astronauts stranded in space since June have been surviving on ‘soup made from their own urine’

International Space Station

Astronauts stranded in space since June have been surviving on ‘soup made from their own urine’

By Charlie Herbert

Brilliant Irish revenge thriller streaming on Netflix and barely anyone knows about it

Netflix

Brilliant Irish revenge thriller streaming on Netflix and barely anyone knows about it

By Stephen Porzio

Spend two nights in European city dubbed ‘Paris of the East’ for just £99 where pints cost £1

Spend two nights in European city dubbed ‘Paris of the East’ for just £99 where pints cost £1

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Follow all the action in our live hub

Liverpool

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Follow all the action in our live hub

By Zoe Hodges

Woman who accused Conor McGregor of rape wins civil case

sensitive

Woman who accused Conor McGregor of rape wins civil case

By Joseph Loftus

The Premier League: Follow all the action in our live hub

Ipswich Town

The Premier League: Follow all the action in our live hub

By JOE

Real Housewives star dies aged 37

sensitive

Real Housewives star dies aged 37

By Ava Keady

One of the funnest action thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

action

One of the funnest action thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Second season of one of the best ongoing sci-fi shows streaming now

Sci-Fi

Second season of one of the best ongoing sci-fi shows streaming now

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories