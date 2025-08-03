Search icon

03rd Aug 2025

Amber ‘danger to life’ warning issued for parts of the UK as Storm Floris nears

Harry Warner

Weather warnings have been upgraded

An amber ‘danger to life’ warning has been issued for parts of the UK as Storm Floris nears.

Weather warning have had to be upgraded for some areas of the country with the storm set to make landfall tomorrow morning.

The amber weather warning covers most of Scotland and is in place from 10am until 10pm on Monday.

An amber warning warns of danger to life as damage to buildings and trees due to storm conditions is expected.

Meanwhile, there is also a yellow weather warning across northern England and Northern Ireland from 6am until midnight tomorrow.

Floris is set to bring “unusually strong” winds to a large area of Scotland as per the Met Office with gusts potentially reaching 80 to 90mph.

Heavy rain, power disruption, flooding and falling trees are all considered hazards.

It is not unusual for an August storm, especially after such warm weather in the lead up, with the start of July seeing temperatures well into the 30s.

Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024/25 season.

Last august saw Storm Lilian hit on the bank holiday weekend while 2023 had Storm Antoni cause widespread disruption.

Meanwhile, 2020 saw “two of the most notable August storms in the last 50 years,” with storms Ellen and Francis.

On Friday the Met Office said that those who live close inland should only expect winds of around 40mph, while exposed coasts could be hit with 70mph winds. 

Their chief meteorologist added: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland. There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”

Weather maps from the Met Office saw Scotland bear the brunt of the winds as the north of England also looks set to catch some high speed gusts too.

