Amazon confirms dates for its Prime Big Deal Days sale in October

Amazon’s Prime Day is returning this October

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

If you’re starting to think about Black Friday and Christmas shopping and want to save some money, then there’s another big Amazon sale happening first.

This October will see the return of Prime Big Deal Days with thousands of discounts expected to be available.

The online retail giant has officially announced the return of its autumn Prime Day event, which will take place across two days.

It’ll run between 7-8 October with “up to 40% across all categories including home, kitchen, electronics, toys, fashion, and beauty & self-care, and great deals from popular brands like Crocs, De’Longhi, Levi’s, Ninja, and OURA”.

During this summer’s Prime Day sale, there was discounts on everything from air fryers, vacuum cleaners and mattresses to Nintendo products, Apple devices and the Kindle.

It’ll be a chance for shoppers to bag some decent bargains ahead of the hugely popular Black Friday sales, plus it’s exclusive to Prime members.

Below you can find out everything we know so far about October’s Prime Day sale.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day sale?

Amazon has revealed that the Prime Big Deal Days sale will take place between 7-8 October.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day deals

You can make a wishlist through your Amazon account before shopping the sale, then once it’s started you can see if any of the products in your wishlist have been given a discount for Prime Day.

If the products have been discounted you can checkout, or do a quick Google search to see if you can get a better price at other retailers.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

If you want to make the most of the Prime Day deals then you need to be an Amazon Prime member. A membership costs £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

If you’re 18-22-years-old, you can pay £4.49 a month (half the standard price), and you can get a six-month trial to see if it’s for you.

As well as having access to Prime Day, other perks include unlimited one-day delivery, and access to Prime Video and the chance to shop Prime-exclusive deals throughout the year.

Shoppers can sign up for a free 30-day trial to try out the membership, and receive full access to benefits. You can then cancel at any time during your trial to avoid being charged.

What deals can we expect?

Amazon has confirmed that there will be up to 40% discounts on a number of categories including home, kitchen, electronics, toys, fashion, and beauty & self-care.

New for this year’s Prime Big Deal Days, customers can shop limited-time ‘New Deal Drop’ deals during the event curated exclusively for Prime members.

Shoppers can make a head start on their festive shopping lists and explore themed deal collections such as Cosy Season, with deals across apparel, home, and kitchen, or Gifting, highlighting savings on categories including beauty, toys, and electronics.

During the Prime Day sale in July, shoppers bagged discounts on Amazon products including the Fire Stick, Echo Dot, Kindle and Ring Doorbell. These products are also expected to feature in the October sale.

Other highlights included tech products like headphones and Shark vacuum cleaners, kitchenware such as air fryers from Ninja, and gaming ranges including PS5 and Nintendo gams.