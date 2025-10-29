Search icon

29th Oct 2025

All of Jamaica declared ‘a disaster area’ after Hurricane Melissa rips though Caribbean

Sammi Minion

The Hurricane made landfall yesterday

The entire Caribbean nation of Jamaica has been declared a “disaster area” following the arrival of Hurricane Melissa.

The island, stretching 4,240 square miles, is the largest island to be affected by the Category 5 storm so far, and according to reports at least three people have been killed.

Melissa is the most powerful hurricane to hit Jamaica since records began over 170 years ago.

After making landfall at 5pm GMT yesterday, the storm brought winds as high as 185mph and persistent rain that caused flooding.

According to reports, some towns in Jamaica are now entirely under water and several hospitals have been badly damaged.

While the worst of the hurricane has now moved on, carried away by winds, the risk to life is not over yet according to Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness.

The prime minister has declared the whole island a “disaster zone” and has warned citizens to remain sheltered until the flooding and landslide risk is over.

Jamaican weather officials have issued red hurricane warnings for the whole country and still expect heavy winds until well into tomorrow (30 October).

NGO group the Red Cross have estimated that as many as 1,500,000 will be affected by Melissa, which they described as the “storm of the century.”

At current, as many as 35% of Jamaican households are without access to power.

As the hurricane moves through and away from Jamaica it is expected to reach Cuba.

Forecasts for the largest Caribbean island predict 20 inches of rain and significant storm surges.

