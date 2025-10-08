All black people ‘should be paid slavery reparations’, says Lenny Henry

He called on the UK to hand over £18 trillion worth of compensation to Caribbean nations

Sir Lenny Henry has said that all black people “should be paid slavery reparations” in compensation for the Atlantic slave trade.

Writing in an upcoming book, the 67-year-old comedian called on the UK to hand over £18 trillion worth of compensation to Caribbean nations and individuals affected by the slave trade.

Co-authored with TV executive Marcus Ryder, the book argues that “all black British people… need reparations for slavery,” arguing that all black people experience the impacts of modern racism as a result of the slave trade.

They wrote: “We personally deserve money for the effects of slavery.”

The book added: “The reason we have racism today and also …why black British people are grossly over-represented in the prison population”

It says that the inequalities in society are “all because of the transatlantic slave trade”.

It argued that reparations are not just morally justified, but needed for “ridding the world of racism”.

The £18 trillion figure in the book references the Brattle Report, a calculator by the Brattle Group, which estimates the amount Western powers owe to Britain’s former Caribbean colonies.

It suggests that in total, the UK owes $100 trillion in reparations to Caribbean nations for a loss of freedom, mental trauma, and slaves’ loss of potential wages.

The majority of Britain’s 2.4 million black population are of African descent, the latest figures show.

The UN says that more than 15 million people were victims of the transatlantic slave trade.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has already addressed calls for reparations while speaking at an even in Samoa last year.

He said: “We must also acknowledge our shared history, especially when it’s hard.

“”I understand the strength of feeling here. And that there are some calls to face up to the harms and injustices of the past through reparatory justice.

“The UK believes the most effective way to maintain a spirit of respect and dignity is by working together to make sure the future is not in the shadow of the past, but is illuminated by it.”

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth has held talks about one day providing reparations to former colonies, as they “agreed that the time has come for a meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation towards forging a common future based on equity”.

The Big Payback by Lenny Henry and Marcus Ryder will be published by Faber October 9.