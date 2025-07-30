Aldi to become first supermarket in UK to introduce £13 rule

They have made the move ahead of other UK supermarkets

Aldi is due to become the first supermarket in the UK to introduce a new £13 rule for its workers.

The German supermarket chain is making moves to pay its workers at least £13 an hour.

It comes ahead of its rivals such as Lidl, Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, and means Aldi workers will be paid a whopping £1,385 extra per year for the average employee.

The pay bump is due to come into fruition from September 1, marking a 25p raise from its previous national standard wage of £12.75 per hour, and £14.05 per hour in London.

From September 1, staff can expect to earn £13.93 nationwide, and £14.64 in London.

This marks a huge increase on the National Living Wage, which is £12.21, and even exceeds the Real Living Wage of £12.60.

“Our people are the driving force behind our success. This latest investment in pay is a reflection of their hard work and the incredible contribution they make,” Aldi’s CEO Giles Hurley said.

“We’re proud to remain the UK’s highest-paying supermarket and will continue to support our colleagues.”