05th Aug 2025

Aldi reveals all the Specialbuys released in August 

Jonny Yates

Aldi reveals all the Specialbuys released in August .

Aldi has revealed its August Specialbuys

It’s a new month, which means new Specialbuys are being released by Aldi across the next few weeks.

On 14 August the Specialbuys launch will feature new products in its Pet Range, including designer pet beds.

The new luxurious William Morris Pet Bed offers a “cosy spot for pampered pets to curl up and relax in style”.

It’ll be priced at £19.99 and available in-stores from 14 August, with green, brown or blue options.

The supermarket chain will also release new plush dog toys, and treats for your furry friends as part of August’s Specialbuys.

Another highlight is the ‘Back to school & work’ range on 7 August, featuring a £9.99 powerbank, bluetooth speaker, alarm clock and headphones for £11.99 as well as stationary essentials.

Throughout the month other releases in Aldi’s famous middle isle include sweet treats, Taste of Italy spotlight, and garden tidy so you can spruce up your green space during the summer.

The first launch for August on Sunday (3 August) featured DIY and motoring & travel ranges, with drills, screwdriver sets, spanners, mini hand truck, and other handy tools to use around the house.

They’re now available to shop in-store, with stock typically popular among customers, so you’ll have to be quick.

You can find out more key dates for Aldi’s August Specialbuys product launches below.

When are the Specialbuys being released in August?

This is when all of the different Aldi ranges will have Specialbuys released this month, so you can keep an eye out for your must-haves while in store:

  • 3 August – DIY / Motoring & travel
  • 7 August – Back to school & work / Fresh meat specials / Sauces / Taste of Italy
  • 10 August – Garden tidy / Motor & travel / Sweet treats
  • 14 August – Pets range

To check out all of the Aldi Specialbuys coming this August as well as their release date, head to aldi.co.uk.

Aldi

