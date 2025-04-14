Search icon

14th Apr 2025

Aimee Lou Wood slams SNL over ‘mean and unfunny’ sketch

Kat O'Connor

Aimee Lou Wood called out SNL over the ‘mean’ sketch

Actress Aimee Lou Wood has called out SNL’s White Lotus inspired sketch.

The actress was hurt by the ‘mean and unfunny’ sketch that impersonated her using exaggerated prosthetic teeth.

The SNL sketch imagined President Trump and his family on holiday at the fictional White Lotus hotel.

Comedian Sarah Sherman wore fake prosthetic teeth to ‘impersonate’ Wood’s character, Chelsea.

Wood slated the portrayal and said it was “mean and unfunny”

Speaking about the hurtful sketch, Wood stressed that she has got thick skin, but the SNL team went too far.

“Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the pi*s for sure – that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

“I am not thin-skinned. I actually love being taken the p**s out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth,” she stressed.

“I don’t mind caricature – I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/ Chelsea was the only one punched down On… Okay end of,” she concluded.

Wood confirmed that the SNL team later apologised to her over the sketch.

Wood previously opened up about the new-found obsession people have with her teeth after starring as Chelsea in The White Lotus.

She admitted that it felt disheartening because the focus is on her appearance rather than her acting abilities.

She told GQ: “The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and it makes me a bit sad because I’m not getting to talk about my work.”

“I don’t know if it was a man would we be talking about it this much?”

