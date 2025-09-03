African tribe living in Scottish woodland confronted by locals trying to destroy camp

Officials are calling for calm

Tensions have exploded between a tribe living in Scottish woodlands and their neighbours, with officials now calling for calm.

The self-proclaimed ‘Queen’ of the Kubala Kingdom posted video footage of harassment by a group of locals she said included bricks being thrown at them, racial attacks, and shouting and intimidation.

Queen Nandi, 43, a mother of seven who was born Jean Gasho, is joined in the tribe by her husband ‘King Atehene’ and their handmaiden Asnat.

They have settled in a forest in Jedburgh, with the intention of reclaiming land they claim was stolen from their ancestors in the Highlands 400 years ago.

Their presence had baffled locals but last night tensions escalated with the ‘queen’ reporting they had been attacked with ‘bricks’ and ‘racial slurs’ by locals who wanted them out.

A local councillor has now spoken out and called for an end to ‘mob mentality’ and said they would eventually be removed but through ‘lawful means.’

Jean took footage of two men who were harassing their tribe.

She posted the footage, showing the two men shouting hate, swearing and pointing at her, stating: “Footage of yesterday’s racial attack on Kubala Kingdom by two Edomites who claimed the whole of Jedburgh community is behind them and will praise their ‘heroic acts’ of invading and attacking Kubala as we dwelt in our tabernacles in peace in Mambaza Woodlands.

“They claimed no Edomite has been brave enough to do what they did yesterday. “

Later on, Jean says she was sitting in her tent when ‘Jedburgh Edomite children’ came to throw rocks at the tribe – with one coming through the tent.

She said: “I’ve lived this before, in Stockton where rocks were being thrown through our windows.

“Now I’m sitting here, in my tent, and reading my story in a national paper, ‘Queen of Kubala reveals past life in Prison.’

Jean later posted more videos, one showing the tribe going about their rituals – when children and men were harassing them, getting very close, shouting at them and putting their phones right in the tribe’s faces.

In one video, a man with a blue hoodie can be heard speaking to the tribe, saying hateful slurs like: “You’re an absolute f idiot, you’re delusional”.

Jean stated the public called the police as they witnessed the tribe being racially attacked and harassed on TikTok Live ‘by over 15 people from Jedburgh community’.

A video shows the police arriving to carry out a ‘welfare check’, asking the tribe if the public ‘hurt [them] in anyway’ or ‘destroyed their property’.

Scottish Borders Council member for Jedburgh Scott Hamilton has now released a statement over the attacks – calling for calm.

He said the message was about “illegal campers” who camped on a piece of land which belonged to Scottish Boarders Council (SBC) “a number of months ago”.

However, after an incident during the council’s eviction process, the tribe moved to another piece of land that was not owned by SBC.



On the recent attack, he stated: “Gauging by my email inbox and phone calls I have received – it is clear there has been an escalation in the relationship between these campers and residents in the town.



“Footage was shared with me throughout the course of [yesterday] which showed an unholy inappropriate situation: where violence was threatened, where accusations were made and where tensions were on the rise.



“That will achieve nothing.



“This group will leave Jedburgh… by lawful means – but they are the only means that this will take place, not with mob mentality or threats or violence.”



He added “Yes, the group may upset us with some of their ludicrous accusations of heritage and history – and quite frankly – you don’t need even a primary school education to tell you their accusations are false – but we must rise above it.



“Whilst our history is very important to us, it’s about how our community responds – that will define us as a community.”



The councillor said the council and people of Jedburgh are about “a quiet resolve of good humour, but also of pride and determination”.



He added that moving forward, he asks the people of Jedburgh to “join with me in this period of calm and determination to see the matter resolved.”



In response to the video, Jean said: “In his support for the Jedburgh community, he assures his people that the Government will deal with Kubala one way or another and he promises them that Kubala doesn’t belong to Jedburgh and the Government will remove Kubala from this land our God Yahowah gave us.



“He praises the people of Jedburgh and tells them to be strong against Kubala Kingdom.

“The Kingdom of Kubala urges all Kubalans around the world who are standing firmly with the King and Queen of the North to continue to pray for us.”