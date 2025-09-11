Adult star’s heartbreaking final message before sudden death on holiday

She shared the message just days before her passing.

An adult star who died suddenly whilst on holiday shared a heartbreaking final message.

Natalia Rae’s family broke the news that the OnlyFans star had died while holidaying in Costa Rica.

Her sister took to X, saying she ‘hate[s] that she has to do this’.

“While on vacation, living her best life as always, my light of a sister passed away. I know that she was as much a light in your life as she was in mine, and the way she spoke of you all told me how much she meant to you,” she continued.

Hi all this is Natalia’s sister, and I hate that I have to do this.



While on vacation, living her best life as always, my light of a sister passed away. I know that she was as much a light in your life as she was in mine, and the way she spoke of you all told me how much she… — Natalia Rae 🐾 (@Natalia_Rae_) September 4, 2025

“I am so glad that she was able to share that amazing, exciting side of herself with all of you, because she truly was one of the best people on this PLANET, and hope you all feel as lucky as I do to have known her, to have loved her, and to have been a part of her life.”

The 33-year-old’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The adult film star was posting on X in the days leading up to her death, updating fans that she had made it to her holiday destination.

“Made it to Costaaaa!!! I’ll be missing you guyyyys!! <3,” she wrote in one post.

“Luhhhhsyouguys so dang much!!! I’m going to misses you guys this week!” she said in another.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up by her family in order to bring her body home.

“It’s not cheap to bring her home to her family where she belongs, and we have had to start a GoFundMe to help bring her back! Anything you can contribute will help a lot to give her the service she deserves,” she wrote.

“Thank you for loving my sister, she means so much to me and it matters more than you can imagine that you all were there for her.”

The fundraising page reads: “Our dear, sweet, loving, vibrant friend, Natalia_Rae, has passed away unexpectedly, leaving us heartbroken.

“Her body is currently abroad, and her family needs help covering the costs to bring her home and give her the farewell she deserves. Any contribution, big or small, will make a difference. Thank you for your love and support during this difficult time.”

Fans of Natalia, whom she referred to as the NatPack, reacted to the news, with one saying they were ‘completely shocked and devastated’.

“Sending you and the rest of the family and friends my deepest condolences.”

Another fan wrote: “Sending immense amounts of love to Natalia’s family and loved ones, I am so deeply saddened to hear of her passing. Nat was one of a kind, a bright sparkly star in the inky night sky.”

The page has currently raised $28,741 (£21,180.59).