Actor Alec Baldwin and brother Stephen Baldwin involved in car crash

The car ploughed head-first into a tree

Actor Alec Baldwin (67) and his younger brother Stephen (59) barely avoided a bin lorry as they reportedly swerved off the road in The Hamptons.

It was reported that the pair were driving through East Hampton, New York, on Monday when they totalled their Range Rover, per TMZ.

The car had smashed directly into a huge tree, with the majority of the hood appearing to be crumpled, according to pictures published by the outlet.

It remains unclear whether it was Alec or Stephen behind the wheel.

A rubbish lorry could also be seen in the pictures, with the driver assuring reporters at the scene that he was not responsible for the crash.

Fortunately, both brothers were left uninjured in the brutal collision.

The brothers had attended the Chairman’s Brunch at the 33rd Hamptons International Film Festival on Sunday evening.

It follows the release of a first-look trailer for Alec’s highly controversial movie Rust.

Baldwin was under investigation for involuntary manslaughter during the filming of Rust when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on set by a prop gun.

The actor was unaware that the head armourer on set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, had loaded a live bullet into the weapon by mistake.

Baldwin insisted he never actually fired the gun and only cocked its hammer, per The Sun.