Search icon

News

13th Jul 2025

Abortion rates in England and Wales hit record high of 29%

Dan Seddon

That’s almost a third of all conceptions

Official statistics show how English and Welsh abortion rates skyrocketed in the year 2022.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the overall figure landed on 29.7%, meaning nearly three in 10 conceptions never made it to birth.

That’s 251,377 procedures – a new record.

In 2021, rates were at 26.5% while 2012 statistics went down to 20.8%.

The ONS claimed that the numbers have been increasing across all age groups for the past decade.

Adobe Stock

In terms of explaining this rise, the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) suggested prolonged waiting times on contraception and financial struggles may be key contributors.

ONS data also revealed how 247,703 conceptions lead to a legal abortion in 2022 – that’s 13.1% more than the year prior (218,923).

Apparently, their data is based on the estimated date of conception, although government numbers differ in that they’re taken on the date of the abortion.

As in previous years, girls aged below 16 take up 61% of these growing abortion rates, while woman aged between 30 and 24 boasted the lowest percentage at 20.5%.

Katherine O’Brien, associate director of communications and campaigns at BPAS, went on to discuss how emergency contraception “remains an underutilised resource”.

“The government has committed to improving access via pharmacies, but we need to see this medication reclassified so that it can be sold in a wider range of outlets, including supermarkets, so that women can access it as swiftly as possible when needed,” she said.

This comes after MPs voted to decriminalise abortion throughout England and Wales last month.

Labour MP for Gower, Tonia Antoniazzi, led the calls, saying that there were ‘desperate women’ who needed ‘compassion not criminalisation’, reported the BBC.

Topics:

abortion,pregnancy,statistics,Women

RELATED ARTICLES

Lily Allen says she ‘can’t remember’ how many abortions she’s had

abortion

Lily Allen says she ‘can’t remember’ how many abortions she’s had

By Nina McLaughlin

Police now have powers to take women’s phones and access their period tracking apps

abortion

Police now have powers to take women’s phones and access their period tracking apps

By Dan Seddon

Lily Phillips unveils truth behind ‘pregnancy’ claims after baby bump post

Instagram

Lily Phillips unveils truth behind ‘pregnancy’ claims after baby bump post

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

Fire

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

By JOE

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

airport

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

By Sammi Minion

UK is Russia’s ‘new number 1’ target according to government official

attack

UK is Russia’s ‘new number 1’ target according to government official

By Ava Keady

Three in five Britons wouldn’t trust Starmer or Farage to watch their bag

Farage

Three in five Britons wouldn’t trust Starmer or Farage to watch their bag

By Erin McLaughlin

Lamine Yamal ‘set to face legal action’ after birthday party

Lamine Yamal ‘set to face legal action’ after birthday party

By Harry Warner

Four dead after ‘fireball’ plane crash at Southend Airport

News

Four dead after ‘fireball’ plane crash at Southend Airport

By Harry Warner

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

Fire

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

By JOE

Harry Potter TV series reveals first look at titular star as filming begins

Harry Potter

Harry Potter TV series reveals first look at titular star as filming begins

By JOE

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

airport

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

By Sammi Minion

UK is Russia’s ‘new number 1’ target according to government official

attack

UK is Russia’s ‘new number 1’ target according to government official

By Ava Keady

All Time Low ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

All Time Low ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Three in five Britons wouldn’t trust Starmer or Farage to watch their bag

Farage

Three in five Britons wouldn’t trust Starmer or Farage to watch their bag

By Erin McLaughlin

Magdalena Bay announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Magdalena Bay announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Former Man United player suing club over ‘clinical negligence’

Football

Former Man United player suing club over ‘clinical negligence’

By Sammi Minion

Lamine Yamal ‘set to face legal action’ after birthday party

Lamine Yamal ‘set to face legal action’ after birthday party

By Harry Warner

Last minute Imagine Dragons tickets released for their London shows

Affiliate

Last minute Imagine Dragons tickets released for their London shows

By Jonny Yates

Four dead after ‘fireball’ plane crash at Southend Airport

News

Four dead after ‘fireball’ plane crash at Southend Airport

By Harry Warner

Load more stories