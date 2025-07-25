Search icon

News

25th Jul 2025

Abandoned UK airport set to reopen with Ryanair and EasyJet flights

Sammi Minion

£500 million has been spent to get it back up and running.  

An English airport that has been out of use for a decade is set to make a return, potentially providing locals with cheap budget flights while creating more than 2,000 jobs.  

Manston Airport, near Margate in Kent, is a former Royal Air Force base that played a significant role in both of the World Wars. 

After 10 years of disuse, the site is set to reopen in 2028 following a major refurbishment that will cost upwards of £500 million. 

Currently, the airport’s main feature is a huge runway — 2,748 meters long and 60 meters wide — that was rumoured to have been specifically designed to make space for emergency landings for Concorde jets and the NASA Space Shuttle.

This will be upgraded and supported by the constriction of new terminals. 

While the airport will be used to support cargo operations at first, organisers have long-term plans to introduce passenger services to the site for the first time since its closure in 2014.  

Per Nottinghamshire Live, the airport have already had discussions with a range of budget flight providers including Ryanair, easyJet and Wizz Air over providing cheap flights for passengers. 

Potential holiday destinations could be the Netherlands, Spain, Cyprus and Malta. 

Tony Freudmann, the main board director at the company who control the airport, told Kent Live last month: “Looking at the way the passenger market is going, we are confident we can persuade one or more low-cost carriers to base their planes here.

“It does not work for us if they fly in just once a day because that is not economic. If they base three or four planes at Manston, we will have rotations three or four times a day, as they have at Southend.

“That will cover our costs and bring passenger footfall through the terminal all day and every day. We will reinstate the twice daily KLM service to Amsterdam Schiphol that we had before and that will give business people in particular access to almost anywhere in the world.”

According to the firm behind the airport’s regeneration, the scheme will create 650 construction jobs and a further 2,000 permanent roles once the site is up and running. 

They said: “The project requires no government funding and has attracted several international investors who are prepared to invest £800 million in this deprived part of the country.”

Topics:

airport,Holiday,UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Powerboat driver dies after crashing into a houseboat during race in UK

News

Powerboat driver dies after crashing into a houseboat during race in UK

By Harry Warner

‘I attended the UK’s largest sex festival – here’s what goes on at the Swingathon’

News

‘I attended the UK’s largest sex festival – here’s what goes on at the Swingathon’

By JOE

Music festival in Ibiza suspended after death of British ice hockey player

Ibiza

Music festival in Ibiza suspended after death of British ice hockey player

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Americans are being charged 50% more than the French in Paris

American

Americans are being charged 50% more than the French in Paris

By Erin McLaughlin

UK government issues travel warning as conflict escalates in Thailand

UK government issues travel warning as conflict escalates in Thailand

By Harry Warner

Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot resigns from role after viral ‘Coldplay kiss cam video’

CEO

Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot resigns from role after viral ‘Coldplay kiss cam video’

By Harry Warner

France set to officially recognise a Palestinian state

France

France set to officially recognise a Palestinian state

By Harry Warner

You will have to enter your ID to watch porn from today under new laws

ID

You will have to enter your ID to watch porn from today under new laws

By JOE

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died aged 71

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died aged 71

By Joseph Loftus

Americans are being charged 50% more than the French in Paris

American

Americans are being charged 50% more than the French in Paris

By Erin McLaughlin

UK government issues travel warning as conflict escalates in Thailand

UK government issues travel warning as conflict escalates in Thailand

By Harry Warner

Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot resigns from role after viral ‘Coldplay kiss cam video’

CEO

Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot resigns from role after viral ‘Coldplay kiss cam video’

By Harry Warner

France set to officially recognise a Palestinian state

France

France set to officially recognise a Palestinian state

By Harry Warner

You will have to enter your ID to watch porn from today under new laws

ID

You will have to enter your ID to watch porn from today under new laws

By JOE

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death has been revealed by police

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death has been revealed by police

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

WWE pay tribute to Hulk Hogan who has died aged 71

Hulk Hogan

WWE pay tribute to Hulk Hogan who has died aged 71

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 461

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 461

By Charlie Herbert

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died aged 71

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died aged 71

By Joseph Loftus

An underrated cult sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

An underrated cult sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

‘Fantastic’ wireless headphones drop to extremely low price in limited time offer

Affiliate

‘Fantastic’ wireless headphones drop to extremely low price in limited time offer

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 56

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 56

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories