Search icon

News

14th Aug 2025

A Level student calls out the BBC and says Free Palestine live on air

Ava Keady

The BBC presenter quickly interjected.

An A Level student has called out the BBC and said Free Palestine live on air.

With it being A level results day, the BBC was live from Liverpool City College speaking to students about their results.

While speaking to a pair of students, one of them said: “On that note, I want to say Free Palestine, end the genocide and the BBC is complicit…”

The BBC presenter quickly interjected: “We’re here to talk about A-Level results… Gaza is a whole different subject…”

She then moved on from the pair and spoke to other students.

X users have been quick to praise the ‘fearless’ student for shedding light on the issues, with one saying: “They know exactly what’s important. Well done.”

“100% grade for ethics,” said another.

“That kid is fearless and smart…humanity actually might still have hope for a better future,” commented one user.

Topics:

a levels,BBC,Palestine

RELATED ARTICLES

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

BBC

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Sammi Minion

Corbyn and Lineker condemn Uefa for tribute to ‘Palestinian Pele’

Football

Corbyn and Lineker condemn Uefa for tribute to ‘Palestinian Pele’

By Charlie Herbert

Mo Salah asks UEFA to state cause of death of ‘Palestinian Pele’ Suleiman Al-Obeid amid reported Israeli strike

Gaza

Mo Salah asks UEFA to state cause of death of ‘Palestinian Pele’ Suleiman Al-Obeid amid reported Israeli strike

By SportsJOE

MORE FROM JOE

King Charles will address the nation tomorrow

King Charles will address the nation tomorrow

By Joseph Loftus

Ibiza Final Boss launches music career with song on Spotify

celebrity

Ibiza Final Boss launches music career with song on Spotify

By Dan Seddon

Four items every Brit needs to have in their car from Friday morning

Four items every Brit needs to have in their car from Friday morning

By Erin McLaughlin

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act passes 500,000 signatures

Community

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act passes 500,000 signatures

By Dan Seddon

Uefa says ‘stop killing children’ banner was not political

Uefa says ‘stop killing children’ banner was not political

By Joseph Loftus

Chikungunya cases almost triple in UK after significant rise

Chikungunya cases almost triple in UK after significant rise

By Erin McLaughlin

King Charles will address the nation tomorrow

King Charles will address the nation tomorrow

By Joseph Loftus

Ibiza Final Boss launches music career with song on Spotify

celebrity

Ibiza Final Boss launches music career with song on Spotify

By Dan Seddon

Four items every Brit needs to have in their car from Friday morning

Four items every Brit needs to have in their car from Friday morning

By Erin McLaughlin

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 464

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 464

By Charlie Herbert

‘Collector’s edition’ Blu-ray for one of the best action films ever drops in price by 25%

Affiliate

‘Collector’s edition’ Blu-ray for one of the best action films ever drops in price by 25%

By Stephen Porzio

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act passes 500,000 signatures

Community

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act passes 500,000 signatures

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Uefa says ‘stop killing children’ banner was not political

Uefa says ‘stop killing children’ banner was not political

By Joseph Loftus

Ashnikko announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Ashnikko announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Chikungunya cases almost triple in UK after significant rise

Chikungunya cases almost triple in UK after significant rise

By Erin McLaughlin

150 people evacuated from major London hospital after chemical ‘explosion’

150 people evacuated from major London hospital after chemical ‘explosion’

By Joseph Loftus

Anfield crowned stadium fans most want to visit in England

Football

Anfield crowned stadium fans most want to visit in England

By Ava Keady

One of the best action movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

action

One of the best action movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories