A Level student calls out the BBC and says Free Palestine live on air

The BBC presenter quickly interjected.

An A Level student has called out the BBC and said Free Palestine live on air.

With it being A level results day, the BBC was live from Liverpool City College speaking to students about their results.

While speaking to a pair of students, one of them said: “On that note, I want to say Free Palestine, end the genocide and the BBC is complicit…”

The BBC presenter quickly interjected: “We’re here to talk about A-Level results… Gaza is a whole different subject…”

She then moved on from the pair and spoke to other students.

X users have been quick to praise the ‘fearless’ student for shedding light on the issues, with one saying: “They know exactly what’s important. Well done.”

“100% grade for ethics,” said another.

100% grade for ethics — Ned Kelly 🇦🇺🇯🇵🕊️ (@chinguetti1) August 14, 2025

“That kid is fearless and smart…humanity actually might still have hope for a better future,” commented one user.