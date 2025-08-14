A Level student calls out the BBC and says Free Palestine live on air

The BBC presenter quickly interjected.
An A Level student has called out the BBC and said Free Palestine live on air.
With it being A level results day, the BBC was live from Liverpool City College speaking to students about their results.
While speaking to a pair of students, one of them said: “On that note, I want to say Free Palestine, end the genocide and the BBC is complicit…”
The BBC presenter quickly interjected: “We’re here to talk about A-Level results… Gaza is a whole different subject…”
She then moved on from the pair and spoke to other students.
X users have been quick to praise the ‘fearless’ student for shedding light on the issues, with one saying: “They know exactly what’s important. Well done.”
“100% grade for ethics,” said another.
“That kid is fearless and smart…humanity actually might still have hope for a better future,” commented one user.