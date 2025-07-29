A free VPN service has launched for iPhone users

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The VPN is available for anyone with an iPhone

Proton VPN has launched a free VPN offer for anybody with an iPhone device and says using the service will protect devices from being tracked by advertisers online.

It also allows users to connect to servers in other countries and lets you watch Netflix from other regions, according to Proton VPN.

Founded by scientists who met at CERN, the birthplace of the internet, in Switzerland, Proton VPN says the service helps to encrypt data and makes it harder for websites and advertisers to see where and what you do online.

The free service does not need a credit card to setup and allows a single device to connect to one of five different servers abroad. It is completely free and users can sign up here and then download the app to set it up.

Proton VPN says: “We don’t log your activity or share data with third parties. And, because we’re based in Switzerland, home of some of the world’s strictest privacy laws, we can’t be forced to.”

The VPN provider also offers a £3.59 a month option that increases internet speed, offers over 13,000 servers across 120 countries. The low cost option is better for video streaming and gaming because it offers faster speeds than the free option.

Proton VPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee and it is not alone in offering low cost VPNs.

NordVPN says it does not offer a free option but says: “You can get a VPN service for free, but we strongly recommend choosing paid premium services over free VPN services. Free VPNs might collect your data, flood you with ads, and have limited functionality.”



NordVPN costs £2.69 for a month and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. You can sign up here.