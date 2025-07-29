Search icon

29th Jul 2025

A free VPN service has launched for iPhone users

Stephen Hurrell

The cheapest way to get an iPhone 16 Pro Max on Amazon Prime Day

The VPN is available for anyone with an iPhone

Proton VPN has launched a free VPN offer for anybody with an iPhone device and says using the service will protect devices from being tracked by advertisers online. 

It also allows users to connect to servers in other countries and lets you watch Netflix from other regions, according to Proton VPN.

Founded by scientists who met at CERN, the birthplace of the internet, in Switzerland, Proton VPN says the service helps to encrypt data and makes it harder for websites and advertisers to see where and what you do online.

The free service does not need a credit card to setup and allows a single device to connect to one of five different servers abroad. It is completely free and users can sign up here and then download the app to set it up.

Proton VPN says: “We don’t log your activity or share data with third parties. And, because we’re based in Switzerland, home of some of the world’s strictest privacy laws, we can’t be forced to.”

The VPN provider also offers a £3.59 a month option that increases internet speed, offers over 13,000 servers across 120 countries. The low cost option is better for video streaming and gaming because it offers faster speeds than the free option.

Proton VPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee and it is not alone in offering low cost VPNs. 

NordVPN says it does not offer a free option but says: “You can get a VPN service for free, but we strongly recommend choosing paid premium services over free VPN services. Free VPNs might collect your data, flood you with ads, and have limited functionality.”

NordVPN costs £2.69 for a month and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. You can sign up here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Apple,VPN

At least 20 people killed and 40 wounded in series of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

Putin

At least 20 people killed and 40 wounded in series of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

By Sammi Minion

Shooting at New York skyscraper leaves four dead 

New York

Shooting at New York skyscraper leaves four dead 

By Sammi Minion

New male contraceptive pill deemed safe and effective

male contraception

New male contraceptive pill deemed safe and effective

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

By Erin McLaughlin

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

Politics

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after golf caddy appears to help president

Donald Trump dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after golf caddy appears to help president

By JOE

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By JOE

Spanish press slam Chloe Kelly for ‘cocky gesture’ after Euro 2025 win

Chloe Kelly

Spanish press slam Chloe Kelly for ‘cocky gesture’ after Euro 2025 win

By Sammi Minion

English football club suspended with immediate effect as league makes decision

English football club suspended with immediate effect as league makes decision

By Jacob Entwistle

Liam and Noel Gallagher’s brother Paul charged with rape, according to reports

Liam and Noel Gallagher’s brother Paul charged with rape, according to reports

By Harry Warner

More than 250 MPs have now signed the letter calling on the PM to recognise a Palestinian state

Labour

More than 250 MPs have now signed the letter calling on the PM to recognise a Palestinian state

By Sammi Minion

Date and location confirmed for Lionesses’ Euro 2025 trophy parade

EURO 2025

Date and location confirmed for Lionesses’ Euro 2025 trophy parade

By Sammi Minion

