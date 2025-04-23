84-year-old critically injured after falling from cross during crucifixion reenactment

An 84-year-old man has been critically injured after he fell from a cross during a crucifixion reenactment on Good Friday (April 19).

The reenactment was with the Vandalia Community Christian Church took place at the Masonic Cemetery off of Route 33 in Weston, West Virginia.

It was reported that the man, who was not a member of the church but was helping at the event, fell 10 feet from the cross during the reenactment.

Three men stood at three crosses on small platforms, while others dressed as Roman centurions and Mary watched, according to West Virginia News.

Speaking at the reenactment before the incident, a local told the news outlet: “We are here today, on this windy but gorgeous day, to reenact the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. We’ve been doing this for over 20 years.

“We’ve been here in years past when it was raining, [with] sleet, snow and freezing temperatures, but today is perfect. There are people who are on the crosses who represent Jesus and the two thieves.”

The man who fell suffered critical injuries, and according to a family member, he remains in intensive care with broken ribs, but his condition is improving, with doctors saying they believe his injuries are not life-threatening.