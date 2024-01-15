5-year-old boy dies after having his milk teeth out

A 5-year-old boy has died after having his milk teeth taken out.

The Mirror reports that Marianna Vakhniak and her partner Viktor Pashnyk brought her son to a dentist in Lviv in Ukraine in December last year.

However, when they arrived, the boy was nervous, and the doctor offered to remove the teeth under general anesthetic.

Although the boy argued against the anesthesia, the parents agreed.

Vakhniak says that she asked for the procedure to end but that the mask remained on her son’s face until he fell asleep.

So, the procedure went ahead.

However, shortly after it began, Vakhniak heard a commotion coming from the room, and about 20 minutes later emergency workers arrived.

Her son was rushed to hospital, where she was informed that his heart had stopped before medics had been able to revive him.

Doctors later discovered that the 5-year-old had suffered a clinical death after being put under.

He was then placed in intensive care, however he sadly later died on January 13.

An investigation has been launched by police as to whether medical workers are responsible for the boy’s death.