Fourteen children arrested after boy, 14, dies in fire

A missing person appeal for the boy had been shared on Friday.

Fourteen children have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a 14-year-old boy died in a fire near an industrial park in Gateshead.

Layton Carr was found dead inside of a building near the Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area on Friday night.

Three girls and eleven boys aged from 11 to 14 remain in police custody on suspicion of manslaughter.

The fire brigade declared a major incident for two hours as they fought the blaze.

Northumbria Police confirmed that Carr’s body was found and his family have been informed, according to ITV.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with Layton’s family as they begin to attempt to process the loss of their loved one.

“Our specialist officers will continue to support them in whatever way they can.

“We ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Detective Chief Insp Jenkins added: “A cordon remains in place while we carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I’d like to thank our officers and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts through the night.”

Members of the public who may have information that could assist enquiries should get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media or by using the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website.