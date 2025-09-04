Search icon

The Weeknd announces UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

Jonny Yates

The Weeknd announces UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026.

The Weeknd announces huge stadium tour dates

The Weeknd has announced details of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will take the tour to stadium venues across the UK and Europe next summer with special guest Playboi Carti.

It will begin on 10 July with a night at Stade de France in Paris, and head to Amsterdam, Nice, Milan, Frankfurt, Warsaw, and Stockholm.

The tour will take over London’s Wembley Stadium for two nights on 14-15 August, Dublin’s Croke Park on 22 August, and finish up in Madrid on 29 August.

It’s part of his ongoing tour, which kicked off in 2022 and has stopped off in arenas and stadiums across the globe.

He’s broke a number of records with the tour, including the biggest single-day attendance at Wembley Stadium.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from the tour’s accompanying albums, After Hours, Dawn FM, and Hurry Up Tomorrow as well as hits “Can’t Feel My Face” and “Starboy”.

He also confirmed a Latin America leg, which will begin on 20 April in Mexico City, and head to Rio De Janeiro, and Sao Paulo with special guest Anitta.

Ahead of The Weeknd tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do The Weeknd tickets go on sale?

The Weeknd tickets go on general sale at 12pm local time on Friday, 12 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Fans in the UK and Europe can sign up via the singer’s website here. You’ll need to do this before 11pm BST on Sunday, 7 September to receive access to a presale.

This will take place from 12pm local time on Tuesday, 9 September and you’ll be sent a link/code to access tickets early ahead of the general sale.

What are the tour dates?

10 July – Paris, Stade de France – tickets

17 July – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA – tickets

21 July – Nice, Allianz Riviera – tickets

24 July – Milan, San Siro Stadium – tickets

30 July – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park – tickets

4 August – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy – tickets

8 August – Stockholm, Strawberry Arena – tickets

14 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

15 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

22 August – Dublin, Croke Park – tickets

28 August – Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano – tickets

29 August – Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano – tickets

