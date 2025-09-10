The Weeknd announces extra tour dates and tickets for 2026 including Wembley Stadium

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The Weeknd has announced extra dates on his UK and European stadium tour due to huge demand for tickets.

After announcing the initial run earlier this month, fans snapped up tickets during the first presale on Tuesday (9 September).

This has led to multiple added dates in the likes of Amsterdam, Milan, Frankfurt, and Stockholm, which means he’ll now perform three nights in each city.

He’ll also headline one extra performance in Paris, Nice, Warsaw, and Madrid due to ticket demand.

Finally, the singer will now take the After Hours Til Dawn Tour to London’s Wembley Stadium across four nights.

The “Blinding Lights” singer will perform the originally announced shows on 14-15 August, as well as newly added dates 16 and 18 August.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from the tour’s accompanying albums, After Hours, Dawn FM, and Hurry Up Tomorrow as well as hits “Can’t Feel My Face” and “Starboy”.

Ahead of The Weeknd tickets going on sale for his tour – including the extra shows – you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do The Weeknd tickets go on sale?

They’ll go on general sale at 12pm local time on Friday, 12 September via:

You can find out how to get presale tickets in our guide here.

The tickets for his shows at London’s Wembley Stadium are priced between £60.25 to £671.76, with general admission standing priced at £145.

10 July – Paris, Stade de France – tickets

11 July – Paris, Stade de France – tickets

16 July – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA – tickets

17 July – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA – tickets

18 July – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA – tickets

21 July – Nice, Allianz Riviera – tickets

22 July – Nice, Allianz Riviera – tickets

24 July – Milan, San Siro Stadium – tickets

25 July – Milan, San Siro Stadium – tickets

26 July – Milan, San Siro Stadium – tickets

30 July – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park – tickets

31 July – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park – tickets

1 August – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park – tickets

4 August – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy – tickets

5 August – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy – tickets

8 August – Stockholm, Strawberry Arena – tickets

9 August – Stockholm, Strawberry Arena – tickets

10 August – Stockholm, Strawberry Arena – tickets

14 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

15 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

16 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

18 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

22 August – Dublin, Croke Park – tickets

28 August – Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano – tickets

29 August – Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano – tickets

30 August – Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano – tickets