The Weeknd announces extra tour dates and tickets for 2026 including Wembley Stadium

The Weeknd adds extra dates to his tour
The Weeknd has announced extra dates on his UK and European stadium tour due to huge demand for tickets.
After announcing the initial run earlier this month, fans snapped up tickets during the first presale on Tuesday (9 September).
This has led to multiple added dates in the likes of Amsterdam, Milan, Frankfurt, and Stockholm, which means he’ll now perform three nights in each city.
He’ll also headline one extra performance in Paris, Nice, Warsaw, and Madrid due to ticket demand.
Finally, the singer will now take the After Hours Til Dawn Tour to London’s Wembley Stadium across four nights.
The “Blinding Lights” singer will perform the originally announced shows on 14-15 August, as well as newly added dates 16 and 18 August.
Fans can expect to hear tracks from the tour’s accompanying albums, After Hours, Dawn FM, and Hurry Up Tomorrow as well as hits “Can’t Feel My Face” and “Starboy”.
Ahead of The Weeknd tickets going on sale for his tour – including the extra shows – you can find out everything you need to know below.
When do The Weeknd tickets go on sale?
They’ll go on general sale at 12pm local time on Friday, 12 September via:
- Ticketmaster UK
- Ticketmaster Ireland
- Ticketmaster France
- Ticketmaster Netherlands
- Ticketmaster Italy
- Ticketmaster Germany
- Ticketmaster Poland
- Ticketmaster Sweden
- Ticketmaster Spain
You can find out how to get presale tickets in our guide here.
How much are The Weeknd tickets for his UK dates?
The tickets for his shows at London’s Wembley Stadium are priced between £60.25 to £671.76, with general admission standing priced at £145.
What are the tour dates?
10 July – Paris, Stade de France – tickets
11 July – Paris, Stade de France – tickets
16 July – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA – tickets
17 July – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA – tickets
18 July – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA – tickets
21 July – Nice, Allianz Riviera – tickets
22 July – Nice, Allianz Riviera – tickets
24 July – Milan, San Siro Stadium – tickets
25 July – Milan, San Siro Stadium – tickets
26 July – Milan, San Siro Stadium – tickets
30 July – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park – tickets
31 July – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park – tickets
1 August – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park – tickets
4 August – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy – tickets
5 August – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy – tickets
8 August – Stockholm, Strawberry Arena – tickets
9 August – Stockholm, Strawberry Arena – tickets
10 August – Stockholm, Strawberry Arena – tickets
14 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets
15 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets
16 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets
18 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets
22 August – Dublin, Croke Park – tickets
28 August – Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano – tickets
29 August – Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano – tickets
30 August – Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano – tickets