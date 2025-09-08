The Last Dinner Party ticket prices confirmed for their UK and European tour

This is how much tickets will cost
The Last Dinner Party ticket prices have been confirmed for their upcoming UK and European tour dates.
The group will embark on a tour in late 2025 into 2026 in support of their second album, From the Pyre.
The run will begin later this year, with a show at Dublin’s 3Arena before heading to the likes of Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester, Bristol, Cardiff, and London.
The European leg will then head to the likes of Lisbon, Madrid, Milan, Prague, Vienna, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, and Stockholm in early 2026.
Ahead of tickets going on sale this week, the prices have been revealed by a number of venues.
This should give fans an idea of what to expect during the presales and general sale, and you can find out everything we know so far below.
What are The Last Dinner Party ticket prices?
A number of venues have confirmed ticket prices for The Last Dinner Party’s tour dates.
This includes Manchester, with tickets priced at £41, while Dublin tickets are priced from €56.35, and Amsterdam tickets are priced from €51.52.
Fans can expect similar prices ranges across the UK and European run.
When do tickets go on sale?
They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 12 September via:
- Ticketmaster UK
- Ticketmaster Ireland
- Ticketmaster Czech Republic
- Eventim Germany
- Ticketmaster Austria
- Ticketmaster France
- Ticketmaster Poland
- Ticketmaster Belgium
- Ticketmaster Netherlands
- Ticketmaster Denmark
- Ticketmaster Sweden
- Ticketmaster Norway
You can find out about presale tickets in our guide here.
What are the tour dates?
14 November – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets
17 November – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange – tickets
20 November – Newcastle, O2 City Hall Newcastle – tickets
23 November – Bridlington, Bridlington Spa – tickets
26 November – Manchester, Aviva Studios – tickets
29 November – Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls – tickets
30 November – Bristol, The Prospect Building – tickets
2 December, Cardiff, Utilita Arena – tickets
4 December – Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions – tickets
5 December – Brighton, Brighton Centre – tickets
7 December – London, O2 Academy Brixton – tickets
8 December – London, O2 Academy Brixton – tickets
10 January – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium – tickets
13 January – Adelaide, AEC Theatre – tickets
15 January – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl – tickets
17 January – Sydney, ICC Sydney Theatre – tickets
19 January – Brisbane, Riverstage – tickets
22 January – Auckland, Spark Arena – tickets
8 February – Lisbon, Coliseu dos Recreios – tickets
10 February – Madrid, La Riviera – tickets
11 February – Barcelona, Razzmatazz – tickets
13 February – Milan, Fabrique – tickets
14 February – Zürich, THE HALL – tickets
16 February – Munich, Zenith – tickets
17 February – Prague, Forum Karlin – tickets
19 February – Vienna, Gasometer – tickets
20 February – Warsaw, Arena COS Torwar – tickets
22 February – Berlin, Velodrom – tickets
23 February – Cologne, Palladium – tickets
25 February – Paris, Le Zénith – tickets
27 February – Brussels, Forest National – tickets
1 March – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets
3 March – Copenhagen, VEGA – tickets
4 March – Stockholm, Fållan – tickets
6 March – Oslo, Sentrum Scene – tickets