08th Sep 2025

The Last Dinner Party ticket prices confirmed for their UK and European tour

Jonny Yates

This is how much tickets will cost

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The Last Dinner Party ticket prices have been confirmed for their upcoming UK and European tour dates.

The group will embark on a tour in late 2025 into 2026 in support of their second album, From the Pyre.

The run will begin later this year, with a show at Dublin’s 3Arena before heading to the likes of Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester, Bristol, Cardiff, and London.

The European leg will then head to the likes of Lisbon, Madrid, Milan, Prague, Vienna, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, and Stockholm in early 2026.

Ahead of tickets going on sale this week, the prices have been revealed by a number of venues.

This should give fans an idea of what to expect during the presales and general sale, and you can find out everything we know so far below.

What are The Last Dinner Party ticket prices?

A number of venues have confirmed ticket prices for The Last Dinner Party’s tour dates.

This includes Manchester, with tickets priced at £41, while Dublin tickets are priced from €56.35, and Amsterdam tickets are priced from €51.52.

Fans can expect similar prices ranges across the UK and European run.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 12 September via:

You can find out about presale tickets in our guide here.

What are the tour dates?

14 November – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

17 November – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange – tickets

20 November – Newcastle, O2 City Hall Newcastle – tickets

23 November – Bridlington, Bridlington Spa – tickets

26 November – Manchester, Aviva Studios – tickets

29 November – Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls – tickets

30 November – Bristol, The Prospect Building – tickets

2 December, Cardiff, Utilita Arena – tickets

4 December – Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions – tickets

5 December – Brighton, Brighton Centre – tickets

7 December – London, O2 Academy Brixton – tickets

8 December – London, O2 Academy Brixton – tickets

10 January – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium – tickets

13 January – Adelaide, AEC Theatre – tickets

15 January – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl – tickets

17 January – Sydney, ICC Sydney Theatre – tickets

19 January – Brisbane, Riverstage – tickets

22 January – Auckland, Spark Arena – tickets

8 February – Lisbon, Coliseu dos Recreios – tickets

10 February – Madrid, La Riviera – tickets

11 February – Barcelona, Razzmatazz – tickets

13 February – Milan, Fabrique – tickets

14 February – Zürich, THE HALL – tickets

16 February – Munich, Zenith – tickets

17 February – Prague, Forum Karlin – tickets

19 February – Vienna, Gasometer – tickets

20 February – Warsaw, Arena COS Torwar – tickets

22 February – Berlin, Velodrom – tickets

23 February – Cologne, Palladium – tickets

25 February – Paris, Le Zénith – tickets

27 February – Brussels, Forest National – tickets

1 March – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets

3 March – Copenhagen, VEGA – tickets

4 March – Stockholm, Fållan – tickets

6 March – Oslo, Sentrum Scene – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,Music,Tickets

