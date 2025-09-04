Search icon

Music

04th Sep 2025

The Last Dinner Party announce UK and European tour dates and ticket details

Jonny Yates

The group will tour their second album

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The Last Dinner Party have announced a huge headline tour for 2025 and 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will tour their upcoming album, From the Pyre, with headline shows confirmed for the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

The run will begin later this year, with a show at Dublin’s 3Arena before heading to Edinburgh, Newcastle, and Manchester.

Other dates include Bristol, Cardiff, Plymouth, Brighton, and two nights at London’s Brixton Academy on 7-8 December.

They’ll then take the tour to Australia and New Zealand in early 2026, with shows in the likes of Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, and Auckland.

The tour will then stop off across Europe with dates in Lisbon, Madrid, Munich, Vienna, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, and Oslo to name a few.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming second studio album, which is due for release on 17 October.

The LP features singles “This Is the Killer Speaking” and “The Scythe” and follows up their breakthrough debut Prelude to Ecstasy.

Ahead of The Last Dinner Party tickets going on sale for their tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do The Last Dinner Party tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 12 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans who pre-order the upcoming album from the official store here before 10am local time on Monday, 8 September will receive access to a presale.

This will take place from 10am local time on Tuesday, 9 September and you’ll receive details on how to access it including a unique code.

What are the tour dates?

14 November – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

17 November – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange – tickets

20 November – Newcastle, O2 City Hall Newcastle – tickets

23 November – Bridlington, Bridlington Spa – tickets

26 November – Manchester, Aviva Studios – tickets

29 November – Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls – tickets

30 November – Bristol, The Prospect Building – tickets

2 December, Cardiff, Utilita Arena – tickets

4 December – Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions – tickets

5 December – Brighton, Brighton Centre – tickets

7 December – London, O2 Academy Brixton – tickets

8 December – London, O2 Academy Brixton – tickets

10 January – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium – tickets

13 January – Adelaide, AEC Theatre – tickets

15 January – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl – tickets

17 January – Sydney, ICC Sydney Theatre – tickets

19 January – Brisbane, Riverstage – tickets

22 January – Auckland, Spark Arena – tickets

8 February – Lisbon, Coliseu dos Recreios – tickets

10 February – Madrid, La Riviera – tickets

11 February – Barcelona, Razzmatazz – tickets

13 February – Milan, Fabrique – tickets

14 February – Zürich, THE HALL – tickets

16 February – Munich, Zenith – tickets

17 February – Prague, Forum Karlin – tickets

19 February – Vienna, Gasometer – tickets

20 February – Warsaw, Arena COS Torwar – tickets

22 February – Berlin, Velodrom – tickets

23 February – Cologne, Palladium – tickets

25 February – Paris, Le Zénith – tickets

27 February – Brussels, Forest National – tickets

1 March – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets

3 March – Copenhagen, VEGA – tickets

4 March – Stockholm, Fållan – tickets

6 March – Oslo, Sentrum Scene – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,Music,Tickets

