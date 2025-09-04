The Last Dinner Party announce UK and European tour dates and ticket details

The group will tour their second album
The Last Dinner Party have announced a huge headline tour for 2025 and 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.
The group will tour their upcoming album, From the Pyre, with headline shows confirmed for the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
The run will begin later this year, with a show at Dublin’s 3Arena before heading to Edinburgh, Newcastle, and Manchester.
Other dates include Bristol, Cardiff, Plymouth, Brighton, and two nights at London’s Brixton Academy on 7-8 December.
They’ll then take the tour to Australia and New Zealand in early 2026, with shows in the likes of Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, and Auckland.
The tour will then stop off across Europe with dates in Lisbon, Madrid, Munich, Vienna, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, and Oslo to name a few.
It’ll be in support of their upcoming second studio album, which is due for release on 17 October.
The LP features singles “This Is the Killer Speaking” and “The Scythe” and follows up their breakthrough debut Prelude to Ecstasy.
Ahead of The Last Dinner Party tickets going on sale for their tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.
When do The Last Dinner Party tickets go on sale?
They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 12 September via:
- Ticketmaster UK
- Ticketmaster Ireland
- Ticketmaster Czech Republic
- Eventim Germany
- Ticketmaster Austria
- Ticketmaster France
- Ticketmaster Poland
- Ticketmaster Belgium
- Ticketmaster Netherlands
- Ticketmaster Denmark
- Ticketmaster Sweden
- Ticketmaster Norway
Can I get presale tickets?
Yes, fans who pre-order the upcoming album from the official store here before 10am local time on Monday, 8 September will receive access to a presale.
This will take place from 10am local time on Tuesday, 9 September and you’ll receive details on how to access it including a unique code.
What are the tour dates?
14 November – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets
17 November – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange – tickets
20 November – Newcastle, O2 City Hall Newcastle – tickets
23 November – Bridlington, Bridlington Spa – tickets
26 November – Manchester, Aviva Studios – tickets
29 November – Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls – tickets
30 November – Bristol, The Prospect Building – tickets
2 December, Cardiff, Utilita Arena – tickets
4 December – Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions – tickets
5 December – Brighton, Brighton Centre – tickets
7 December – London, O2 Academy Brixton – tickets
8 December – London, O2 Academy Brixton – tickets
10 January – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium – tickets
13 January – Adelaide, AEC Theatre – tickets
15 January – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl – tickets
17 January – Sydney, ICC Sydney Theatre – tickets
19 January – Brisbane, Riverstage – tickets
22 January – Auckland, Spark Arena – tickets
8 February – Lisbon, Coliseu dos Recreios – tickets
10 February – Madrid, La Riviera – tickets
11 February – Barcelona, Razzmatazz – tickets
13 February – Milan, Fabrique – tickets
14 February – Zürich, THE HALL – tickets
16 February – Munich, Zenith – tickets
17 February – Prague, Forum Karlin – tickets
19 February – Vienna, Gasometer – tickets
20 February – Warsaw, Arena COS Torwar – tickets
22 February – Berlin, Velodrom – tickets
23 February – Cologne, Palladium – tickets
25 February – Paris, Le Zénith – tickets
27 February – Brussels, Forest National – tickets
1 March – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets
3 March – Copenhagen, VEGA – tickets
4 March – Stockholm, Fållan – tickets
6 March – Oslo, Sentrum Scene – tickets