Tame Impala ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

Tame Impala tickets go on sale this week

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Tame Impala ticket prices have been revealed for his UK and European tour dates.

The artist recently announced details of a headline arena tour in support of his upcoming album, Deadbeat.

The tour will begin on 4 April in Porto and is heading to the likes of Madrid, Bologna, Munich, Prague, Copenhagen, and Stockholm.

Other shows include Oslo, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, and Antwerp across April and May.

While the UK and Ireland run includes shows in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Dublin.

Tickets for his first headline tour in a number of years are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.

Ahead of them being released you can find out everything we know so far about Tame Impala ticket prices below.

What are the Tame Impala ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that Tame Impala tickets for the UK dates will be priced between £50.25 – £168.50.

While the European dates are confirmed to be priced from €53.20.

When do Tame Impala tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Tame Impala tickets from 9am local time on Friday, 3 October via:

You can find out about presales taking place in our guide here.

4 April – Porto, Super Bock Arena – tickets

5 April – Lisbon, MEO Arena – tickets

7 April – Madrid, Movistar Arena – tickets

8 April – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – tickets

10 April – Lyon, LDLC Arena – tickets

12 April – Turin, Inalpi Arena – tickets

13 April – Bologna, Unipol Arena – tickets

14 April – Zürich, Hallenstadion – tickets

16 April – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets

18 April – Gliwice, PreZero Arena – tickets

20 April – Prague, O2 Arena – tickets

23 April – Hamburg, Barclays Arena – tickets

25 April – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets

26 April – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets

27 April – Oslo, Unity Arena – tickets

29 April – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

30 April – Frankfurt, Festhalle – tickets

1 May – Düsseldorf, PSD Bank Dome – tickets

3 May – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

4 May – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

5 May – Antwerp, AFAS Dome – tickets

7 May – London, The O2 – tickets

8 May – Manchester, Co-op Live Arena – tickets

9 May – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

11 May – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

13 May – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets