Music

26th Sep 2025

Tame Impala announces UK and European arena tour dates for 2026

Jonny Yates

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Tame Impala has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will perform at arenas across April and May 2026 in support of new album, Deadbeat.

The tour will begin on 4 April in Porto and head to the likes of Lisbon, Madrid, Turin, Munich, Prague, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Oslo to name a few.

It’ll continue into May with shows in Paris, Amsterdam, Antwerp, ahead of the UK and Ireland run, including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Dublin.

It’ll be in support of Parker’s fifth studio album, which is due for release on 17 October.

The LP features newly released track “Dracula” as well as “End of Summer” and “Loser”.

It marks his first album in five years, and has collaborated with the likes of Gorillaz, Thundercat, Justice, and Dua Lipa in that time.

The new shows follow on from the 2025 US leg of the tour that Tame Impala announced earlier this month.

For those dates, four new shows have been added at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Oakland Arena and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Ahead of Tame Impala tickets going on sale for his UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Tame Impala tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Tame Impala tickets from 9am local time on Friday, 3 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, local venue presales take place from 9am on Wednesday, 1 October. This is available for those signed up to a Co-op membership, OVO membership, and O2 Priority. To find out whether you’ll have access to the presales check your preferred listing below.

In the UK and Ireland, fans who pre-order their album from the official store here before 3pm BST on Tuesday, 30 September will receive access to an album presale. This will then take place from 9am on Wednesday, 1 October and you’ll be sent a unique code/link to access it.

What are the tour dates?

4 April – Porto, Super Bock Arena – tickets

5 April – Lisbon, MEO Arena – tickets

7 April – Madrid, Movistar Arena – tickets

8 April – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – tickets

10 April – Lyon, LDLC Arena – tickets

12 April – Turin, Inalpi Arena – tickets

13 April – Bologna, Unipol Arena – tickets

14 April – Zürich, Hallenstadion – tickets

16 April – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets

18 April – Gliwice, PreZero Arena – tickets

20 April – Prague, O2 Arena – tickets

23 April – Hamburg, Barclays Arena – tickets

25 April – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets

26 April – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets

27 April – Oslo, Unity Arena – tickets

29 April – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

30 April – Frankfurt, Festhalle – tickets

1 May – Düsseldorf, PSD Bank Dome – tickets

3 May – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

4 May – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

5 May – Antwerp, AFAS Dome – tickets

7 May – London, The O2 – tickets

8 May – Manchester, Co-op Live Arena – tickets

9 May – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

11 May – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

13 May – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

