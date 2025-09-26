Tame Impala announces UK and European arena tour dates for 2026

Tame Imapla announces huge tour
Tame Impala has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.
The artist will perform at arenas across April and May 2026 in support of new album, Deadbeat.
The tour will begin on 4 April in Porto and head to the likes of Lisbon, Madrid, Turin, Munich, Prague, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Oslo to name a few.
It’ll continue into May with shows in Paris, Amsterdam, Antwerp, ahead of the UK and Ireland run, including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Dublin.
It’ll be in support of Parker’s fifth studio album, which is due for release on 17 October.
The LP features newly released track “Dracula” as well as “End of Summer” and “Loser”.
It marks his first album in five years, and has collaborated with the likes of Gorillaz, Thundercat, Justice, and Dua Lipa in that time.
The new shows follow on from the 2025 US leg of the tour that Tame Impala announced earlier this month.
For those dates, four new shows have been added at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Oakland Arena and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
Ahead of Tame Impala tickets going on sale for his UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.
When do Tame Impala tickets go on sale?
Fans can get their hands on Tame Impala tickets from 9am local time on Friday, 3 October via:
- Ticketmaster UK
- Ticketmaster Ireland
- Ticketmaster Czech Republic
- Ticketmaster Denmark
- Ticketmaster Norway
- Ticketmaster Netherlands
- Ticketmaster Belgium
- Ticketmaster Italy
- Eventim Germany
Can I get presale tickets?
Yes, local venue presales take place from 9am on Wednesday, 1 October. This is available for those signed up to a Co-op membership, OVO membership, and O2 Priority. To find out whether you’ll have access to the presales check your preferred listing below.
In the UK and Ireland, fans who pre-order their album from the official store here before 3pm BST on Tuesday, 30 September will receive access to an album presale. This will then take place from 9am on Wednesday, 1 October and you’ll be sent a unique code/link to access it.
What are the tour dates?
4 April – Porto, Super Bock Arena – tickets
5 April – Lisbon, MEO Arena – tickets
7 April – Madrid, Movistar Arena – tickets
8 April – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – tickets
10 April – Lyon, LDLC Arena – tickets
12 April – Turin, Inalpi Arena – tickets
13 April – Bologna, Unipol Arena – tickets
14 April – Zürich, Hallenstadion – tickets
16 April – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets
18 April – Gliwice, PreZero Arena – tickets
20 April – Prague, O2 Arena – tickets
23 April – Hamburg, Barclays Arena – tickets
25 April – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets
26 April – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets
27 April – Oslo, Unity Arena – tickets
29 April – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets
30 April – Frankfurt, Festhalle – tickets
1 May – Düsseldorf, PSD Bank Dome – tickets
3 May – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets
4 May – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets
5 May – Antwerp, AFAS Dome – tickets
7 May – London, The O2 – tickets
8 May – Manchester, Co-op Live Arena – tickets
9 May – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets
11 May – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets
13 May – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets