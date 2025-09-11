Search icon

11th Sep 2025

System of a Down ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Jonny Yates

The first venue has confirmed ticket prices

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The first System of a Down ticket prices have been confirmed for their UK and European tour dates.

The band will perform their first European shows in nearly a decade across summer 2026.

It’ll begin on 29 June in Stockholm, and head to Paris, Milan, Berlin, Düsseldorf, and Warsaw.

They’ll also headline a huge UK show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 13 July as part of the tour.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from their back catalogue including “Sugar”, “Chop Suey!”, “Ariels” and “Psycho” to name a few.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand for the group’s first shows in Europe in a number of years.

Ahead of them going on sale, the first ticket prices have been revealed by one of the venue’s they’re stopping off at.

You can find out everything we know so far about System of a Down ticket prices for their UK and European tour below.

What are the System of a Down ticket prices?

The first venue has confirmed ticket prices for System of a Down’s show. It’s Stockholm’s Strawberry Arena, which says that all tickets will be priced between 650-1570 SEK, plus service fees.

This works out at £51-£124, and €59-€143, which should give fans an idea of what to expect for the other dates.

During the presale we’ll have a better idea of specific ticket price breakdowns, including standing and seated tickets.

When do System of a Down tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 12pm local time on Friday, 19 September via:

You can find out how to get presale tickets in our guide here.

What are the tour dates?

29 June – Stockholm, Strawberry Arena – tickets

2 July – Paris, Stade de France – tickets

6 July – Milan, Ippodromo SNAI La Maura – tickets

8 July – Berlin, Olympiastadion – tickets

10 July – Düsseldorf, Open Air Park – tickets

13 July – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets

18 July – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy – tickets


Topics:

Affiliate,Music,System of a Down,Tickets

