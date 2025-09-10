System of a Down announce UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

System of a Down have announced details of a huge UK and European tour for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will headline stadiums next summer with special guests Queens of the Stone Age and Acid Bath.

The news comes after they dropped a series of hints earlier this week, with their logo being projected onto buildings in London, Italy and Germany.

They’ve now confirmed that they’ll kick off the tour in Stockholm on 29 June, and head to Paris, Milan, Berlin, and Düsseldorf.

System of a Down will then headline a show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, marking their first UK show in a decade.

The group will finish up the run on 18 July at Warsaw’s PGE Narodowy.

The band haven’t played Europe since 2017, when they came over for a run of 20 shows, including a headline slot at Download Festival.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from their back catalogue including “Sugar”, “Chop Suey!”, “Ariels” and “Psycho”.

Ahead of System of a Down tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do System of a Down tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 12pm local time on Friday, 19 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans can sign up to an artist presale via the group’s website here. Presale registration is available now until Monday, 15 September.

The presale will then take place from 12pm local time on Tuesday, 16 September and you’ll receive a unique link/code to access tickets, so check your inbox.

For other presales taking place, including local venue presales, you can check your preferred listing below.

29 June – Stockholm, Strawberry Arena – tickets

2 July – Paris, Stade de France – tickets

6 July – Milan, Ippodromo SNAI La Maura – tickets

8 July – Berlin, Olympiastadion – tickets

10 July – Düsseldorf, Open Air Park – tickets

13 July – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets

18 July – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy – tickets