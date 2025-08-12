Search icon

Music

12th Aug 2025

Richard Ashcroft announces extra dates on his 2026 UK tour

Jonny Yates

Richard Ashcroft announces extra dates on his 2026 UK tour.

Richard Ashcroft announces extra UK tour dates

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Richard Ashcroft has announced extra dates on his upcoming UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will now headline shows in Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham as part of the run in 2026.

He’ll perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 31 March, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on 4 April, and Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on 6 April.

The extra dates come after tickets for the originally announced shows were snapped up by fans.

He confirmed a one-off date at Manchester’s Co-op Live for 8 November, before confirming a full tour which will take place across March and April.

The singer will stop off in Cardiff, Liverpool, London, and Leeds for a full arena tour.

He’s currently touring with Oasis on their huge sold-out tour, which has stopped off in Cardiff, Manchester’s Heaton Park and London’s Wembley Stadium.

The singer has performed the likes of “Weeping Willow”, “The Drugs Don’t Work”, and “Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve.

Ahead of Richard Ashcroft tickets going on sale for his extra UK tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Richard Ashcroft tickets go on sale?

Tickets for his newly announced shows go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday, 15 August via:

If you’re after tickets for his previously announced shows in the likes of Manchester, Cardiff, Liverpool, London, and Leeds then there’s limited availability via Ticketmaster here.

What are the tour dates?

8 November – Manchester, Co-op Live – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

24 March – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

26 March – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

28 March – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

31 March – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

2 April – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

4 April – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

6 April – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

Affiliate,Music,Richard Ashcroft,Tickets

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

Annabelle

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

By Dan Seddon

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

By Joseph Loftus

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

BBC

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Sammi Minion

Number of people identifying as graysexual on the rise – here’s what it means

News

Number of people identifying as graysexual on the rise – here’s what it means

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

America

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

By Harry Warner

Man with UK’s biggest penis says it’s difficult to find love

Health

Man with UK’s biggest penis says it’s difficult to find love

By JOE

