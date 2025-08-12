Richard Ashcroft announces extra dates on his 2026 UK tour.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Richard Ashcroft has announced extra dates on his upcoming UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will now headline shows in Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham as part of the run in 2026.

He’ll perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 31 March, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on 4 April, and Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on 6 April.

The extra dates come after tickets for the originally announced shows were snapped up by fans.

He confirmed a one-off date at Manchester’s Co-op Live for 8 November, before confirming a full tour which will take place across March and April.

The singer will stop off in Cardiff, Liverpool, London, and Leeds for a full arena tour.

He’s currently touring with Oasis on their huge sold-out tour, which has stopped off in Cardiff, Manchester’s Heaton Park and London’s Wembley Stadium.

The singer has performed the likes of “Weeping Willow”, “The Drugs Don’t Work”, and “Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve.

Ahead of Richard Ashcroft tickets going on sale for his extra UK tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Richard Ashcroft tickets go on sale?

Tickets for his newly announced shows go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday, 15 August via:

If you’re after tickets for his previously announced shows in the likes of Manchester, Cardiff, Liverpool, London, and Leeds then there’s limited availability via Ticketmaster here.

8 November – Manchester, Co-op Live – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

24 March – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

26 March – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

28 March – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

31 March – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

2 April – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

4 April – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

6 April – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS