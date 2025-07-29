Search icon

Music

29th Jul 2025

Richard Ashcroft ticket prices and presale details confirmed for his UK arena tour

Jonny Yates

Richard Ashcroft ticket prices and presale details confirmed for his UK arena tour.

Richard Ashcroft ticket prices and presale details for his tour

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Richard Ashcroft ticket prices and presale details have been confirmed for his upcoming UK tour dates.

The singer announced an arena run for March and April next year, after tickets for his Manchester Co-op Live show were snapped up.

He’ll perform at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena and Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena ahead of shows at London’s O2 and Leeds First Direct Bank Arena.

He’s currently touring with Oasis on their huge sold-out tour, which has stopped off in Cardiff, Manchester’s Heaton Park and London’s Wembley Stadium.

The singer has performed the likes of “Weeping Willow”, “The Drugs Don’t Work”, and “Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve.

Tickets for his solo run are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.

Ahead of them being released you can find out everything we know so far about ticket prices, and presale details for Richard Ashcroft’s tour below.

What are the Richard Ashcroft ticket prices?

A full ticket price breakdown is yet to confirmed, but we know that tickets start from £47.59.

Although his Manchester date is sold out, it should give fans an idea of what ticket prices to expect. They are priced at £74.75 for standing, and £85.75, £74.75, £63.75, and £46.70 for seated.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday, 1 August via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Currently the only date listed on O2 Priority is his show at London’s O2 Arena. Fans can access tickets early from 9:00am on Wednesday, 30 July via the O2 mobile app.

What are the tour dates?

8 November – Manchester, Co-op Live – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

24 March – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

26 March – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

28 March – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

2 April – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,Music,Richard Ashcroft,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Flo Rida announces European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Flo Rida announces European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Oasis fans can still get their hands on sold-out Adidas collection

Adidas

Oasis fans can still get their hands on sold-out Adidas collection

By Jonny Yates

Biffy Clyro ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Biffy Clyro ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Renee Rapp ticket prices and presale details revealed for her European tour

Affiliate

Renee Rapp ticket prices and presale details revealed for her European tour

By Jonny Yates

Biffy Clyro announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Biffy Clyro announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Billie Eilish lost over 100,000 followers in an hour after sharing photo to Instagram

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish lost over 100,000 followers in an hour after sharing photo to Instagram

By JOE

Last minute Blackpink tickets are available to buy for their Wembley Stadium shows

Affiliate

Last minute Blackpink tickets are available to buy for their Wembley Stadium shows

By Jonny Yates

Reading and Leeds Festival 2025: lineup, stage times and how to still get tickets

Leeds Festival

Reading and Leeds Festival 2025: lineup, stage times and how to still get tickets

By Jonny Yates

JoJo Siwa announces UK and European tour dates – and these are the ticket prices

Affiliate

JoJo Siwa announces UK and European tour dates – and these are the ticket prices

By Jonny Yates

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

American

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

By Joseph Loftus

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

Alcohol

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

By JOE

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

cancel culture

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

By JOE

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

Interview

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

By Stephen Porzio

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

Avengers

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

Netflix

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Age verification systems on adult websites can be bypassed in seconds

News

Age verification systems on adult websites can be bypassed in seconds

By Sammi Minion

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

PayPal

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

By Ava Keady

Brendan Gleeson’s documentary about legendary pub is airing on TV tonight

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson’s documentary about legendary pub is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

UK will recognise Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets certain conditions, Starmer says

Labour

UK will recognise Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets certain conditions, Starmer says

By Sammi Minion

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

action

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories