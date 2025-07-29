Richard Ashcroft ticket prices and presale details confirmed for his UK arena tour.

Richard Ashcroft ticket prices and presale details for his tour

Richard Ashcroft ticket prices and presale details have been confirmed for his upcoming UK tour dates.

The singer announced an arena run for March and April next year, after tickets for his Manchester Co-op Live show were snapped up.

He’ll perform at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena and Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena ahead of shows at London’s O2 and Leeds First Direct Bank Arena.

He’s currently touring with Oasis on their huge sold-out tour, which has stopped off in Cardiff, Manchester’s Heaton Park and London’s Wembley Stadium.

The singer has performed the likes of “Weeping Willow”, “The Drugs Don’t Work”, and “Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve.

Tickets for his solo run are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.

Ahead of them being released you can find out everything we know so far about ticket prices, and presale details for Richard Ashcroft’s tour below.

What are the Richard Ashcroft ticket prices?

A full ticket price breakdown is yet to confirmed, but we know that tickets start from £47.59.

Although his Manchester date is sold out, it should give fans an idea of what ticket prices to expect. They are priced at £74.75 for standing, and £85.75, £74.75, £63.75, and £46.70 for seated.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday, 1 August via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Currently the only date listed on O2 Priority is his show at London’s O2 Arena. Fans can access tickets early from 9:00am on Wednesday, 30 July via the O2 mobile app.

8 November – Manchester, Co-op Live – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

24 March – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

26 March – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

28 March – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

2 April – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena – Ticketmaster / See Tickets