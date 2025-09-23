Search icon

23rd Sep 2025

Raye ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

Jonny Yates

Raye tickets go on sale this week

Raye ticket prices have been confirmed for her upcoming UK and European tour dates.

The singer-songwriter recently announced details of a run of arena shows dubbed, This Tour May Contain New Music.

They’ll mark her biggest headline shows to date, beginning on 22 January in Łódź and heading to the likes of Berlin, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Oslo, Paris, and Stockholm.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will include shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, London, and finishing up in Dublin on 4 March.

She’ll perform new music, including the track “Where Is My Husband?” which is expected to be lifted from her second studio album.

The LP is due for release in 2026, with more details expected to be announced by the singer soon.

Ahead of Raye tickets going on sale for her UK and European tour dates, the prices have been confirmed and you can find out everything you need to know below.

What are the Raye ticket prices?

During a presale it was confirmed that seated tickets are priced between £46.85-£78.50, and standing tickets are priced at £78.50 for the UK shows.

While her European shows are priced between €69.70-€85.10 for standing and €64.20-€99.40 for seated tickets.

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Raye tickets from 10am local time on Thursday, 25 September via:

You can find out about presales taking place in our guide here.

What are the tour dates?

22 January – Łódź, Atlas Arena – tickets

24 January – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

25 January – Prague, O2 Arena – tickets

27 January – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

30 January – Bologna, Unipol Arena – tickets

1 February – Antwerp, AFAS Dome – tickets

3 February – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets

5 February – Oslo, Unity Arena – tickets

7 February – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets

10 February – Cologne, LANXESS arena – tickets

11 February – Zürich, Hallenstadion – tickets

13 February – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – tickets

15 February – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

17 February – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

20 February – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

23 February – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE – tickets

26 February – London, The O2 – tickets

27 February – London, The O2 – tickets

4 March – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

