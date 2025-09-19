Search icon

19th Sep 2025

Raye announces huge 2026 tour across UK, Europe and North America

Jonny Yates

Raye announces huge 2026 tour across UK, Europe and North America

Raye announces huge tour for 2026

Raye has announced details of new music and a headline tour for 2026 – and this how to get tickets.

The singer will headline her biggest shows to date, including an arena tour across the UK and Europe.

This will kick off on 22 January in Łódź, and head to the likes of Berlin, Prague, Amsterdam, Antwerp and Copenhagen.

She’ll also perform in Oslo, Stockholm, Cologne, Barcelona, Paris, Manchester, Glasgow, and Dublin.

The record-breaking BRIT Award winner will also headline two nights at London’s O2 Arena on 26-27 February.

It’ll be in support of new music, with her sophomore album confirmed to be released in 2026.

The title and release date are yet to be revealed, but she’s released the album’s lead single, “Where Is My Husband?” today (19 September).

It’ll follow up her debut My 21st Century Blues, which was released in 2023 and features singles “Escapism”, “Flip a Switch”, “Hard Out Here” and “Oscar Winning Tears”.

She’ll also take the tour across North America, with shows in the likes of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, Atlanta, Chicago and more.

It’s also been confirmed that across the run Raye will be supported by her sisters Absolutely and Amma.

Ahead of Raye tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Raye tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Raye tickets from 10am local time on Thursday, 25 September via:

While tickets for her North American shows go on general sale at 10am local time on Thursday, 25 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans who pre-order the album from the official store here before 3pm BST on Monday, 22 September will get early access to Raye’s live dates in the UK, France and Germany.

The presale will take place from 10am local time on Tuesday, 23 September and you’ll receive a code/link to access tickets.

For other presales taking place across the week, including local venue presales, check your preferred listing below.

What are the tour dates?

22 January – Łódź, Atlas Arena – tickets

24 January – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

25 January – Prague, O2 Arena – tickets

27 January – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

30 January – Bologna, Unipol Arena – tickets

1 February – Antwerp, AFAS Dome – tickets

3 February – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets

5 February – Oslo, Unity Arena – tickets

7 February – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets

10 February – Cologne, LANXESS arena – tickets

11 February – Zürich, Hallenstadion – tickets

13 February – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – tickets

15 February – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

17 February – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

20 February – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

23 February – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE – tickets

26 February – London, The O2 – tickets

27 February – London, The O2 – tickets

4 March – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

31 March – Sacramento, CA, Channel 24 – tickets

2 April – Vancouver, BC, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – tickets

3 April – Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater – tickets

6 April – Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium – tickets

8 April – Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre – tickets

10 April – Chicago, IL, The Auditorium – tickets

12 April – Montreal, QC, Place Bell – tickets

13 April – Toronto, ON, Coca-Cola Coliseum – tickets

15 April – New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall – tickets

19 April – Philadelphia, PA, The Met Presented by Highmark – tickets

20 April – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway – tickets

26 April – Washington, DC, The Anthem – tickets

28 April – Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy – tickets

29 April – Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium – tickets

1 May – Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall – tickets

3 May – Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom – tickets

4 May – Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater – tickets

7 May – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre – tickets

8 May – Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan – tickets

10 May – San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – tickets

12 May – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre – tickets

