Raye announces extra dates on her UK and European tour due huge demand for tickets

Raye has extended her 2026 tour

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Raye has announced extra dates on her 2026 UK and European due to ‘huge demand’ for tickets.

The singer recently revealed details of her This Tour May Contain New Music, which will stop off at arenas early next year.

The run will mark her biggest headline shows to date and will be in support of her upcoming second album.

Following a ticket presale, the singer has confirmed extra dates on the tour after tickets were snapped up by fans.

This includes a second night in Amsterdam, Manchester, Glasgow, and Birmingham, as well as a third night at London’s O2 Arena for 1 March.

The title and release date for her second LP are yet to be announced, but it’s expected to feature new single “Where Is My Husband?”.

The track follows up her award-winning debut, My 21st Century Blues, which features “Escapism”, “Worth It”, and “Oscar Winning Tears”.

Ahead of Raye tickets going on sale for her UK and European tour – including the newly added dates – you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Raye tour tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on general sale tickets from 10am local time on Thursday, 25 September via:

22 January – Łódź, Atlas Arena – tickets

24 January – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

25 January – Prague, O2 Arena – tickets

27 January – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

28 January – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

30 January – Bologna, Unipol Arena – tickets

1 February – Antwerp, AFAS Dome – tickets

3 February – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets

5 February – Oslo, Unity Arena – tickets

7 February – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets

10 February – Cologne, LANXESS arena – tickets

11 February – Zürich, Hallenstadion – tickets

13 February – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – tickets

15 February – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

17 February – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

18 February – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

20 February – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

21 February – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

23 February – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE – tickets

24 February – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE – tickets

26 February – London, The O2 – tickets

27 February – London, The O2 – tickets

1 March – London, The O2 – tickets

4 March – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets