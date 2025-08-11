Pendulum announce headline UK tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Pendulum have announced details of a headline UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will take their Inertia Tour to venues across the country this November.

The tour will begin on 1 November in Edinburgh, and head to Bristol, Wolverhampton, London and finish up at Manchester’s Depot Mayfield.

The latter show is part of the city’s Warehouse Project series, which announced its full lineup last week, and features The Prodigy, Barry Can’t Swim, and more.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming fourth studio album, Inertia, which marks their first full album release in 15 years.

The LP is due for release on 22 August and features singles “Save the Cat” and “Cannibal”.

Fans can also expect to hear material from their EPs Elemental and Anima, which were released in 2021 and 2023, and followed up the group’s reunuion.

Ahead of Pendulum tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Pendulum tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Pendulum’s UK tour dates go on general sale at 9am on Friday, 15 August via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Fans who pre-order their album from the official store here will receive access to presale tickets. The presale will begin from 9am on Wednesday, 13 August and you’ll receive an email on how to access it.

If you’ve already pre-ordered the album then you’ll automatically receive an email, so check your inbox.

An O2 Priority sale takes place at the same time and can be accessed via the O2 mobile app, while a Warehouse Project presale also takes place for the Manchester show, this is available to those signed up to the mailing list.

1 November – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

3 November – Bristol, The Prospect Building

4 November – Wolverhampton, The Civic Hall

6 November – London, O2 Academy Brixton

9 November – Manchester, Depot Mayfield