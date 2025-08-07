Search icon

07th Aug 2025

Warehouse Project announces full lineup for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Warehouse Project reveals full 2025 lineup

The Warehouse Project has announced its full lineup for the 2025 season – and this is how to get tickets.

The huge club series is returning to the Depot Mayfield venue in Manchester this autumn, kicking off on 6 September.

After announcing shows from the likes of Barry Can’t Swim (21 November), Aitch (29 October) and DJ Heartstring (12 September), organisers have revealed the entire programme.

Plus they’ve also confirmed new changes to the venue including a “no phones policy” in the Concourse section of the venue.

The programme now includes shows from Primal Scream on 22 November, featuring a DJ set from Primal Scream, Jamie Jones presents Paradise on 15 November, and two Halloween specials on 31 October and 1 November.

Other previously confirmed events include Confidence Man on 24 October, Dom Dolla on 10 October, Annie Mac’s Before Midnight on 6 September and Daniel Avery on 31 October.

Discussing the changes, Sam Kandel, founder of The Warehouse Project, said: “We want to take the clubbing experience back to its core, which is being in a room with like-minded people feeling connected through music.

“We also want people to have a piece of the night to remember it by and share with friends, which is why we are sharing our amazing content with everyone at the end of the evening.”

Ahead of Warehouse Project tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Warehouse Project tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Jamie Jones presents Paradise, WHP Halloween, and Hacienda go on sale at 10am on Friday, 8 August via:

If you’re after tickets for previously announced events, they’re now on sale from Ticketmaster.

You can check out the full lineup below.

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, those who are signed up to the Warehouse Project mailing list will receive an email with presale links to the shows. Check your inbox as well as your junk folder for the email to access tickets early.

Where is the Warehouse Project?

The annual event takes place in Manchester, and is returning to its home of Depot Mayfield for another year. The full address is Depot Mayfield, 11 Baring St, Manchester, M1 2PY.

What’s the Warehouse Project lineup for 2025?

The lineup has been confirmed for the 2025 edition of Warehouse Project, with sets from the following:

6 September – Annie Mac’s Before Midnight

12 September – DJ HEARTSTRING

13 September – D.O.D

19 September – ANOTR

20 September – FISHER

26 September – Worried About Henry

27 September – You&Me

3 October – Sammy Virji

4 October – &ME

10 October – Dom Dolla

11 October – Defected & Glitterbox

17 October – Jamie Jones presents Paradise

18 October – Overmono

24 October – Confidence Man

25 October – Black Coffee

29 October – Aitch

31 October – WHP HALLOWEEN: Warehouse Banger

11 November – WHP HALLOWEEN: Marlon Hoffstadt presents Party of the Year

7 November – Rossi

21 November – Barry Can’t Swim

22 November – Haçienda: Primal Scream, Masters At Work, Groove Armada (DJ Set), David Morales Derrick Carter, Todd Terry, Mike Pickering & Graeme Park, Erol Alkan & Luke Una, Marshall Jefferson, Greg Wilson Crazy P (DJ Set), A Guy Called Gerald, DJ Pierre, Dj Paulette | K-Klass (DJ Set), Jon Dasilva, Justin Robertson, Kath McDermott, Guy Williams, Tom Wainwright, Chad Jackson, Hewan Clarke, Russ

