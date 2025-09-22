My Chemical Romance announce extra UK dates on their 2026 tour

My Chemical Romance extend 2026 tour

My Chemical Romance have announced extra dates on their 2026 tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group have confirmed more shows on their Long Live The Black Parade Tour to take place next summer.

This includes a date at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on 30 June, Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on 4 July and a third night at London’s Wembley Stadium on 8 July.

This comes after their first two shows in London sold out earlier this year, with fans snapping up tickets.

They’ll also headline shows in Madrid and Florence in July, marking their only other European dates scheduled so far.

As well as the UK and Europe, the band will embark on a second North American leg between August and October, after wrapping up the first this month.

It’ll see them celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Black Parade which features tracks “Teenagers”, “Welcome to the Black Parade”, and “I Don’t Love You”.

They’ll perform the LP in full as well as other tracks from their back catalogue and new tracks such as “War Beneath The Rain”.

Ahead of My Chemical Romance tickets going on sale for their newly added dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do My Chemical Romance tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 12pm local time on Friday, 26 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

At the time of writing there are no presales confirmed, with all tickets expected to be released in the general sale. We’ll update this if any presales are announced by the band or ticket outlets.

30 June – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium – tickets

4 July – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park – tickets

8 July – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

10 July – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

11 July – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

15 July – Florence, Visarno Arena – tickets

18 July – Madrid, Iberdrola Music – tickets