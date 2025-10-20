Luke Combs announces extra London and Edinburgh shows on his tour – how to get tickets

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Luke Combs has announced extra dates on his 2026 UK stadium tour due to a huge demand for tickets.

The country star will headline a second night at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on 24 July.

Plus he’ll also perform a third and final night at London’s Wembley Stadium, which is set to take place on 2 August.

It’s part of his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, with the originally announced shows selling out instantly.

He announced the tour earlier this month, and it will mark his biggest ever headline shows across Europe.

The singer will stop off in the likes of Gothenburg, Paris, Amsterdam and Co. Meath next summer.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from his upcoming sixth studio album, including single “Back in the Saddle”.

Ahead of the newly announced dates going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know about Luke Combs tickets below.

When do Luke Combs tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the newly added shows in Edinburgh and London from 10am on Friday, 24 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

A Luke Combs Bootleggers Presale takes place from 10am on Tuesday, 21 October for fan club members. To find out more head to the singer’s website here.

4 July – Gothenburg, Ullevi – tickets

7 July – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

11 July – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA – tickets

18 July – Co. Meath, Slane Castle – tickets

19 July – Co. Meath, Slane Castle – tickets

24 July – Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium – tickets

25 July – Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium – tickets

31 July – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

1 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

2 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets