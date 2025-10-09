Search icon

Music

09th Oct 2025

Luke Combs announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Luke Combs announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 - how to get tickets

He’ll perform his biggest shows to date

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Luke Combs has announced details of a headline UK and Ireland for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform a string of stadium and outdoor shows as part of his upcoming My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.

He’ll perform at County Meath’s Slane Castle on 18 July ahead of shows at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on 25 July and Wembley Stadium on 1 August.

They’ll mark his biggest shows to date in the UK and Ireland, and are part of a wider tour which will see him stop off across North America and Europe.

He’s set to play shows in the likes of Gothenburg, Paris, Amsterdam, Toronto, Columbus and Las Vegas across 2026.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from his upcoming sixth studio album, including single “Back in the Saddle”.

Released earlier this year, it followed up his 2024 album, Fathers & Sons and gave fans an idea of what to expect from his sixth album.

As well as this he’ll play tracks from his back catalogue, including hit cover “Fast Car”, “Where the Wild Things Are”, “Beautiful Crazy” and “When It Rains It Pours”.

Ahead of Luke Combs tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Luke Combs tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Luke Combs tickets in the general sale from 10am on Friday, 17 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, a Luke Combs Bootleggers Presale takes place for fans from 10am local time on Tuesday, 14 October.

This can be accessed via the singer’s website here, just choose your preferred date from his schedule to access tickets early.

What are the tour dates?

4 July – Gothenburg, Ullevi – tickets

7 July – Paris, Accor Arena

11 July – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA – tickets

18 July – Co. Meath, Slane Castle – tickets

25 July – Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium – tickets

1 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

All Points East announce Tyler, The Creator as first headliner for 2026

Affiliate

All Points East announce Tyler, The Creator as first headliner for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Shoppers praise gadget that’s a ‘saviour’ for migraine sufferers

Affiliate

Shoppers praise gadget that’s a ‘saviour’ for migraine sufferers

By Jonny Yates

Silentnight’s electric blanket that’s ‘perfect for couples’ slashed by 53% in Amazon sale

Affiliate

Silentnight’s electric blanket that’s ‘perfect for couples’ slashed by 53% in Amazon sale

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Louis Tomlinson ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Louis Tomlinson ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Kraftwerk announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Kraftwerk announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Pitbull announces UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

Hyde Park

Pitbull announces UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Oasis 2026 tour dates ‘leaked’ after Liam Gallagher teases ‘big announcement’

Oasis 2026 tour dates ‘leaked’ after Liam Gallagher teases ‘big announcement’

By Joseph Loftus

Louis Tomlinson announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Louis Tomlinson announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Twice announce UK, Europe and US arena tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Twice announce UK, Europe and US arena tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Urgent warning issued over VPN that empties bank accounts

Urgent warning issued over VPN that empties bank accounts

By Harry Warner

Former UFC fighter shot dead while out for evening walk

Former UFC fighter shot dead while out for evening walk

By Joseph Loftus

Best betting offers today – all in one place

Betting

Best betting offers today – all in one place

By JOE

Madeleine McCann’s sister reveals ‘creepy’ messages she received from woman claiming to be missing girl

Madeleine McCann’s sister reveals ‘creepy’ messages she received from woman claiming to be missing girl

By JOE

Man United are in ‘advanced talks’ with a new investor, Saudi Arabian sports chief claims

Amazon

Man United are in ‘advanced talks’ with a new investor, Saudi Arabian sports chief claims

By Sammi Minion

Gen Z workers are using work trips as a way to ‘upgrade’ their lifestyle

Gen Z

Gen Z workers are using work trips as a way to ‘upgrade’ their lifestyle

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Denmark set to ban social media for children under 15

Denmark

Denmark set to ban social media for children under 15

By Harry Warner

Nigel Farage rakes in more than £1.1 million through ‘second jobs’ since general election

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage rakes in more than £1.1 million through ‘second jobs’ since general election

By Charlie Herbert

PL club who were in League 1 just 14 years ago have a more ‘valuable squad’ than Man Utd

Football

PL club who were in League 1 just 14 years ago have a more ‘valuable squad’ than Man Utd

By Sammi Minion

Rock legend Gene Simmons hospitalised after ‘passing out while driving’ car

Rock legend Gene Simmons hospitalised after ‘passing out while driving’ car

By Nina McLaughlin

Roy Keane picks the one manager he believes would come in and sort Man Utd

Diego Simeone

Roy Keane picks the one manager he believes would come in and sort Man Utd

By SportsJOE

Arturo Gatti JR, son of boxing legend, found dead aged 17

sensitive

Arturo Gatti JR, son of boxing legend, found dead aged 17

By JOE

Load more stories