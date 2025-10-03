Search icon

Music

03rd Oct 2025

Louis Tomlinson ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

Jonny Yates

Louis Tomlinson ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

He’ll tour the UK and Europe in 2026

Louis Tomlinson ticket prices have been revealed for his UK and European arena tour dates.

The singer will take the How Did We Get Here? World Tour to venues between March and May in 2026.

It’ll begin on 23 March in Hamburg, and head to the likes of Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin, Cologne, Vienna, Milan, Barcelona, Amsterdam and Paris.

While the UK and Ireland leg of the tour will stop off in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Dublin, Brighton, and finish up in London on 3 May.

It’ll be in support of his upcoming third studio album, How Did I Get Here? which is due for release on 23 January and features lead single “Lemonade”.

The run will mark his first European shows in a number of years, with tickets expected to be in high demand.

Ahead of them being release, the first ticket prices have been confirmed for Louis Tomlinson’s tour, and you can find out everything we know below.

What are the Louis Tomlinson ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for Louis Tomlinson’s UK tour dates will be priced between £39.40 – £84.80.

While tickets for his European shows are confirmed to be priced from €39.20.

During the presale we’ll have a better idea of the ticket price breakdown, including standing and seated prices.

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Louis Tomlinson tickets from 9am local time on Friday, 10 October via:

To find out about presales taking place, you can head to our guide here.

What are the tour dates?

23 March – Hamburg, Barclays Arena – tickets

25 March – Oslo, Unity Arena – tickets

27 March – Helsinki, Veikkaus Arena – tickets

30 March – Copenhagen, K.B. Hallen – tickets

1 April – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

2 April – Cologne, Lanxess Arena – tickets

4 April – Gliwice, Gliwice Arena – tickets

5 April – Prague, O2 Arena – tickets

6 April – Vienna, GLOBE WIEN – tickets

9 April – Bologna, Unipol Arena – tickets

10 April – Milan, Unipol Forum – tickets

12 April – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – tickets

13 April – Madrid, Movistar Arena – tickets

15 April – Lyon, LDLC Arena – tickets

17 April – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets

19 April – Antwerp, Lotto Arena – tickets

20 April – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

21 April – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

24 April – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

25 April – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

27 April – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

28 April – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena – tickets

30 April – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

2 May – Brighton, The Brighton Centre – tickets

3 May – London, The O2 – tickets

