01st Oct 2025

Louis Tomlinson announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Louis Tomlinson announces UK and European arena tour dates - how to get tickets

The singer has confirmed the How Did We Get Here? World Tour

Louis Tomlinson has announced details of How Did We Get Here? World Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will head to arena venues across the UK, Europe and North America throughout 2026.

It’ll begin on 23 March in Hamburg, and head to the likes of Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin, Cologne, Vienna, Milan, Barcelona, Amsterdam and Paris.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will stop off in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Dublin, Brighton, and finish up in London on 3 May.

It’ll be in support of his upcoming third studio album, How Did I Get Here? which is due for release on 23 January.

It features newly released lead single “Lemonade” and marks his first album in four years, following up 2022’s Faith in the Future.

As well as the European dates, he’s also confirmed that the tour will stop off across North America in June and July.

Ahead of Louis Tomlinson tickets going on sale for his 2026 tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Louis Tomlinson tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Louis Tomlinson tickets from 9am local time on Friday, 10 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans in the UK who pre-order the album from his official store here before 12pm BST on Tuesday, 7 October will receive access to a presale.

You’ll receive your presale code and ticket link by 5pm BST on Tuesday, 7 October for the presale, which takes place from 9am BST on Wednesday, 8 October.

For the European shows, you can sign up for presale tickets via the singer’s website here. Just choose your preferred date and sign up via email.

What are the tour dates?

23 March – Hamburg, Barclays Arena – tickets

25 March – Oslo, Unity Arena – tickets

27 March – Helsinki, Veikkaus Arena – tickets

30 March – Copenhagen, K.B. Hallen – tickets

1 April – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

2 April – Cologne, Lanxess Arena – tickets

4 April – Gliwice, Gliwice Arena – tickets

5 April – Prague, O2 Arena – tickets

6 April – Vienna, GLOBE WIEN – tickets

9 April – Bologna, Unipol Arena – tickets

10 April – Milan, Unipol Forum – tickets

12 April – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – tickets

13 April – Madrid, Movistar Arena – tickets

15 April – Lyon, LDLC Arena – tickets

17 April – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets

19 April – Antwerp, Lotto Arena – tickets

20 April – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

21 April – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

24 April – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

25 April – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

27 April – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

28 April – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena – tickets

30 April – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

2 May – Brighton, The Brighton Centre – tickets

3 May – London, The O2 – tickets

Disney+ has just added a new show that feels like a darker, funnier Ted Lasso

Streaming

Disney+ has just added a new show that feels like a darker, funnier Ted Lasso

By Stephen Porzio

Snapchat to introduce new £1.48 charge – here’s what it means

Snapchat to introduce new £1.48 charge – here’s what it means

By Joseph Loftus

Oasis 2026 tour dates ‘leaked’ after Liam Gallagher teases ‘big announcement’

Oasis 2026 tour dates ‘leaked’ after Liam Gallagher teases ‘big announcement’

By Joseph Loftus

King in the North: We asked Mancs if Andy Burnham should be Prime Minister

Andy Burnham

King in the North: We asked Mancs if Andy Burnham should be Prime Minister

By Charlie Herbert

TV star Joshua Allen has died aged 36

TV star Joshua Allen has died aged 36

By Joseph Loftus

Taylor Swift admits she refuses to wash one part of her body when she showers

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift admits she refuses to wash one part of her body when she showers

By JOE

